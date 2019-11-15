Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell accepts Hall of Fame ring 44 years later

Bill Russell was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975 but declined to attend the ceremony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- After four decades, Boston Celtics great Bill Russell finally accepted his spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Russell, an 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA title winner, announced Friday on Twitter that he was presented with his Hall of Fame ring during a private ceremony.

Russell skipped his official induction ceremony in 1975. In his tweet, he said he didn't deserve to be the first black player enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

"I felt others before me should have that honor," Russell wrote. "Good to see progress."

In a private ceremony w/my wife & close friends A.Mourning @AnnMeyers @billwalton & others I accepted my #HOF ring. In '75 I refused being the 1st black player to go into the @Hoophall I felt others before me should have that honor. Good to see progress; ChuckCooperHOF19 @NBA pic.twitter.com/2FI5U7ThTg— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 15, 2019

Russell's message also mentioned Chuck Cooper, who was the first African American player drafted by an NBA team in 1950. Cooper, who was selected in the second round by the Celtics, was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Russell's wife, along with close friends and fellow Hall of Famers Bill Walton, Ann Meyers and Alonzo Mourning, attended the private ring ceremony.

Russell, who retired after the 1968-69 season, averaged 15.1 points and 22.5 rebounds per game. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.