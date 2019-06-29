Kemba Walker expects to sign with Boston Celtics in free agency

Kemba Walker has played with the Charlotte Hornets since 2011. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard Kemba Walker is expected to sign a max contract with the Boston Celtics when free agency opens Sunday.

ESPN and The Athletic reported Saturday that Walker, the Hornets' longest-tenured active player, will sign a four-year, $141 million contract with the Celtics. The veteran point guard averaged 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season.

NBA free agents can begin reaching agreements with teams at 6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday. The contracts cannot officially be signed until July 6.

Walker was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft from the University of Connecticut. The three-time NBA All-Star averaged 19.8 points and 5.5 assists in 605 career games (560 starts) with the Bobcats/Hornets franchise.

The 29-year-old is expected to replace All-Star Kyrie Irving at point guard. Irving has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks in free agency.

Boston can renounce the rights to restricted free agent Terry Rozier to clear the space for Walker to earn $32 million annually, according to ESPN.