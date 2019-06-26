Future Atlanta Hawks guard Allen Crabbe arrested for DUI in Los Angeles

Current Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe (R) was cited for misdemeanor DUI Wednesday in Los Angeles. Crabbe is scheduled to be traded from the Nets to the Atlanta Hawks this off-season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Current Brooklyn Nets guard and soon-to-be Atlanta Hawks member Allen Crabbe was arrested early Wednesday in Los Angeles and cited for misdemeanor DUI.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department online records, Crabbe was arrested at 12:15 a.m. PT in West Hollywood and booked at 1 a.m. PT. His bond was set at $5,000.

Crabbe, 27, was pulled over after he was seen straddling lanes around 11:30 p.m. PT, according to TMZ Sports. The guard blew a .08 while taking a Breathalyzer test, which is the legal limit in California.

The Nets agreed to trade Crabbe to the Hawks at the beginning of June. The trade can't be finalized until July 6.

Crabbe is scheduled to earn $18.5 million in the 2019-20 campaign, which is the last year of his current contract. He averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 43 regular-season contests this season with the Nets.