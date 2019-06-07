Brooklyn Nets to trade Allen Crabbe to Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Prince

Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe (R) had an $18.5 million contract. The pending trade will give the Nets the cap space to sign two maximum-contract free agents this off-season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets are trading guard Allen Crabbe and his $18.5 million contract to the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told ESPN and Newsday on Thursday night.

The Nets will send Crabbe, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a 2020 lottery-protected first-round selection to the Hawks for forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-rounder, according to ESPN. The trade can't be finalized until July 6.

The pending trade will give the Nets about $46 million in salary-cap space to sign two maximum-contract free agents this off-season. Brooklyn could also opt to retain restricted free agent guard D'Angelo Russell, who is expected to command a near-max deal, and acquire one free-agent superstar to play next to him.

Boston Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving, who is expected to become a free agent this off-season, has a strong interest in signing with the Nets, according to ESPN. He is eligible for a max contract starting at $32.7 million per season. Brooklyn's ideal outcome is to acquire Irving and Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant.

The Hawks now hold three picks in the top 20 of the upcoming draft. Crabbe, a six-year NBA veteran, averaged 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season. Prince, who was a first-round selection in the 2016 draft, scored 13.5 points per game last year.