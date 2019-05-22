Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) suffered a right calf strain and hasn't played since Game 5 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant's agent said the star forward doesn't know where he will go in free agency this off-season.

Richard Kleiman discussed Durant's future during the Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival on Tuesday night.

"That is 100 percent undecided," Kleiman said. "I'm waiting on Kevin, you know? That's the truth. I think there's a feeling that this thing is like war games and everybody's kind of like playing chess years out.

"But when somebody gets to the level of basketball that he's at, you can't juggle focus like that. He's not scripting his future while playing the way he plays and practicing the way he's practicing.

"He really doesn't know and I really don't know."

Durant will have several options as a free agent this summer. He has been linked to the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets, along with a possible return to Golden State.

The Warriors already booked their fifth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals with a series sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals. Durant, who hasn't played since Game 5 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals, is in rehabilitation for a right calf strain that he suffered in that contest.

Golden State hasn't offered a timetable for when Durant could rejoin the team. He is averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this postseason.

The Warriors play the winner of the Toronto Raptors-Milwaukee Bucks series in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30. The series is tied 2-2.