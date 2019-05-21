Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) celebrates a basket with forward Kevin Durant (35) and Andre Iguodala against the Houston Rockets. Durant suffered a right calf strain in Game 5 and hasn't played since. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Golden State forward Draymond Green said the team will need additional help in the form of Kevin Durant as the Warriors prepare for the NBA Finals.

The Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals Monday night to reach their fifth consecutive NBA Finals. As the Warriors celebrated their victory, Green already began to look ahead to the next series.

"There's been so much talk about how, 'Oh, they're the Warriors. Before Kevin got there they were great.' [Expletive]," Green told reporters. "We was damn good. I think we were a very good team who was tough to beat. I think when Kevin came here, he made us unbeatable. When DeMarcus [Cousins] came here, it made people scratch their head even more.

"And so we need those guys. The next series is going to be tough, and I hope and pray that we can get him back."

Durant suffered a right calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He hasn't played since the injury and is scheduled to be reevaluated later this week for a possible return for the NBA Finals.

Green told reporters before Game 4 in Portland that the Warriors sought to quickly end the series because it would allow Durant, Cousins and Andre Iguodala more time to heal from their ailments. Cousins sustained a partially torn quad in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Iguodala missed Monday night's Game 4 against the Blazers with a left calf injury.

"Our goal is obviously to get all three of those guys back," Green said. "We know we're a good team with who we have, but those guys make us great and almost unbeatable. And we know we need [Durant]."

Despite Durant's injury, the Warriors posted a 5-0 record in his absence. He averaged 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in the playoffs prior to his injury. Cousins had 5.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 12.5 minutes per game in two contests.

Golden State plays the winner of the Toronto Raptors-Milwaukee Bucks series. The Bucks hold a 2-1 series lead with Game 4 on Tuesday night in Toronto.