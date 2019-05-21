Curry, Green triple-doubles lead Warriors to series sweep over Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) celebrate at the conclusion of Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Monday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year with a 119-117 overtime victory Monday night to sweep the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors became the first team since the Boston Celtics (1957-66) to reach five consecutive NBA Finals, due in large part to the combined performances of Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry and forward Draymond Green.

Curry and Green each registered triple-doubles, becoming the first teammates in NBA history to have triple-doubles in the same playoff game.

"We've been here before. We've seen everything. Every experience you can imagine," Curry told reporters. "We relied on that. Three starters down, everybody stepped up and played amazing minutes. We fought to the end."

Curry had a game-high 37 points on 11-of-25 shooting with 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Green tallied 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Warriors, playing without Kevin Durant (right calf strain) and DeMarcus Cousins (partially torn quadriceps) for the entire Western Conference finals, along with the absence of Andre Iguodala for Game 4, had an increased reliance on Curry. He stepped up and averaged 36.5 points, 7.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game in the series.

Damian Lillard, playing with separated ribs, notched 28 points and 12 assists for the Trail Blazers. The guard missed a fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired in overtime that could have won the game.

Meyers Leonard posted a career-high 30 points with 12 rebounds. CJ McCollum had 26 points and seven assists. Zach Collins added 10 points and two rebounds.

The Warriors face the winner of the Toronto Raptors-Milwaukee Bucks series in the finals. The Bucks hold a 2-1 series lead with Game 4 on Tuesday night in Toronto.