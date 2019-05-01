NBA to rescind technical fouls on Warriors' Draymond Green, Rockets' Nene

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and forward Kevin Durant (35) hold a discussion in the second half against the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Sunday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Green will have his technical foul in Game 2 rescinded. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The NBA will rescind technical fouls called in Game 2 on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Houston Rockets center Nene, sources told ESPN and the San Francisco Chronicle.

The league's decision means Green's technical-foul count has been reduced from four to three. Per NBA rules, a player is automatically suspended one game after accruing seven technicals in a single postseason.

Rockets star guard James Harden attempted a foul shot with 1.3 seconds remaining in the third quarter Tuesday night. After the shot, Nene wrapped his left arm around Green's shoulder, leading Green to turn and confront Nene. The two were quickly separated, but referee Ed Malloy handed both players a double technical.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr previously told reporters after the game that he would speak to league officials in an attempt to get the technical foul rescinded before Game 3.

"Every time there's an altercation, it's a double technical," Kerr said. "If you're playing in the playoffs for a few rounds, those add up. If the way to handle it is to call a double technical, I think the league needs to consider that."

Game 3 is Saturday night in Houston. The Warriors hold a 2-0 series lead over the Rockets.