Sacramento Kings fire coach Dave Joerger

April 11 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings fired coach Dave Joerger on Thursday, a day after the end of the NBA regular season.

Sacramento general manager Vlade Divac released a statement saying the team take a new approach for the 2019-20 season.

"After evaluating the season, I determined that we need to move in a different direction in order to take us to the next level," Divac said.

"On behalf of the entire Kings organization, I want to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and I wish him all the best."

The Kings won 39 games this past season under Joerger -- the most the team had won in a season since 2005-06.

Divac received a contract extension through the 2022-2023 season Thursday. He fired assistant general manager Brandon Williams the same morning.

Since becoming the coach of the Kings, Joerger had a 98-148 record without a playoff appearance in three seasons.

Joerger coached the Memphis Grizzlies for three seasons from 2013 to 2016 before joining Sacramento.