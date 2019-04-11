Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade produced a triple-double in the final game of his NBA career Wednesday in Brooklyn. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- Dwyane Wade's best friends LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul showed up to support him in his final game for the Miami Heat.

Wade rewarded the superstar cast with a triple-double in the Miami Heat's 113-94 loss to the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 13-time All-Star went off for 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and was greeted with cheers and a tribute video at the road arena.

"Coming into a game like tonight, being out of the playoffs, there are tough games to play in when you aren't playing for anything," Wade told reporters. "And I'm not the kind of player that wants to come down and just shoot the ball every time. Coming into the game I was like 'let me see if I can get a triple-double.'"

"To be able to go out that way was pretty cool," he added. "That's the same way I went out in college. I got a triple-double toward the end as well."

Wade's star-studded cast of friends sat court-side and stood up several times to cheer the Heat legend. They each met up with Wade after the game, with Anthony receiving Wade's jersey.

"It was great," Wade said of his friends. "We have a brotherhood. It was fitting. I didn't get an opportunity to play against Melo this year and exchange jerseys with him. That was the missing piece out of this whole season."

D'Angelo Russell scored 21 points to lead the Nets in the win. Udonis Haslem was also playing in his final game. Haslem posted 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat.

NBA players are eligible for the Hall of Fame three years after their career, making Wade a near-lock to get in as part of the 2022 class.