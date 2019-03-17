Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon out 6-8 weeks with plantar fascia tear

Milwaukee Bucks Malcom Brogdon will have to watch from the sidelines as the Bucks start the postseason as he's out a reported six to eight weeks with a plantar fascia tear. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks, sitting as the No. 1 seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference, will be without guard Malcolm Brogdon for the the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.

The Bucks announced that Brogdon sustained a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Brogdon played just 7 minutes and then left Milwaukee's 113-98 win on Friday night in Miami over the Heat.

In Friday's win, he put up an assist and missed all three shots he took. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Brodgon is slated to miss six to eight weeks.

It had been a breakout season for Brogdon, who has started all 64 games he has played this season.

He had missed a few games due to soreness related to his plantar fasciitis, with backup Tony Snell starting in his place. Snell will get a majority of playing time with Brogdon sidelined.

This season the 26-year-old is averaging a career-best 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.6 minutes per game.

Brodgon is hitting 50.5 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from three-point range and 92.8 percent from the free-throw line.