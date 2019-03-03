Milwaukee Bucks officially sign Pau Gasol to contract

Former San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol officially signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. File Photo by Darren Abate/EPA

March 3 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks officially signed veteran center Pau Gasol to a contract, the team announced Sunday.

Gasol will wear No. 17 with the Bucks. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed by the team.

"Thrilled to begin this new chapter in my @NBA journey with the great @Bucks," Gasol wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to the challenge. My goal, as always, will be to add value to the team and help deliver a championship to Milwaukee. #FearTheDeer."

The San Antonio Spurs recently parted ways with the big man. The Spurs agreed to a contract buyout with Gasol on Friday, making him a free agent. Since the move came before March 1, he is eligible to play in the postseason with Milwaukee.

Sources told The Athletic that Gasol gave back $2.5 million in his contract buyout with San Antonio to facilitate the move to the Bucks. The move lowered the Spurs' salary cap hit for this season and 2019-20.

Gasol has averaged 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 27 games this season with the Spurs.

The two-time NBA champion is in his 18th season. He has averaged 17.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in his career.