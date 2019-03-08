Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 29 points, including a alley-oop finish in the fourth quarter in a win against the Indiana Pacers Thursday in Milwaukee. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- NBA MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo wasted no time by completing a high-speed alley-oop during the Milwaukee Bucks win against the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo threw down the fast flush in the final minutes of the 117-98 triumph Thursday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks led 110-92 when guard Eric Bledsoe dribbled into the paint. Bledsoe drew three defenders before he tossed the ball up away from the rim.

The "Greek Freak" came flying in and soared over defenders before catching the ball and dunking it in a single motion.

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 29 points and had 12 rebounds and five assists in the win. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

The Bucks host the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. Saturday in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 27.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season.