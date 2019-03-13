Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson issued an apology after disapproving of the Oracle Arena energy level during the team's game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson issued an apology Wednesday on Twitter for comments made after the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

After the game, Thompson told reporters there was a lack of energy in Oracle Arena and he "expects the crowd to be more into it."

"I expect our crowd to be a little more into it, too," Thompson said Sunday. "Like, I know it's not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle. At least you can stand up or something when we make a good play, especially in the beginning. We need that energy, especially this time of the year. It's hard to conjure up energy every single night because you're looking forward to the playoffs and that run."

Thompson later apologized for his original comment and declared Warriors fans the "greatest fan base in sports."

"I love DubNation. We have the greatest fan base in sports. We feed greatly off their energy in Oracle and I meant no disrespect. #timetogotowork #roadwarriors," Thompson posted.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he could see where Thompson's comments came from. After the team's loss to the Suns, Golden State finished 1-2 on its recent homestand. The Warriors are 24-10 at home in their final season playing at Oracle Arena. The team will move to Chase Center in San Francisco this September.

"I think I understood what he was talking about, but it's all tied together," Kerr told reporters Monday. "When you play well, when you play with great energy and a great pace and spirit, fans are going to be naturally more excited."

Golden State travels to Houston for a game against the Rockets on Wednesday night.