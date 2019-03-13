NBA suspends Serge Ibaka, Marquese Chriss for fight

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka will miss the next three games, starting Thursday, after getting into a fight with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss Monday in Cleveland. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss have each been suspended for getting into a fight.

The NBA announced the suspensions Tuesday. Ibaka received a three-game ban without pay, while Chriss will miss one game without pay.

Chriss and Ibaka got into the scuffle with 1 second remaining in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' 126-101 victory against the Raptors Monday in Cleveland. Ibaka went up to catch a full-court pass, but the ball went out of bounds. Ibaka fell to the floor while defended by Chriss on the play.

The Raptors big-man climbed to his feet and grabbed Chriss around the neck. Chriss and Ibaka then wrestled before exchanging punches and getting ejected.

"Ibaka's suspension was based on his instigation of the physical altercation, throwing a punch at Chriss, and his prior history of fighting during NBA games," the NBA said in a news release. "Chriss' suspension was based on throwing a punch at Ibaka."

Chriss missed the Cavaliers loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday in Philadelphia. Ibaka begins his suspension when the Raptors host the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday in Toronto.

Ibaka is averaging a career-high 15.1 points per game this season. Chriss is posting 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per bout for the Cavaliers.