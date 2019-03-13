Jazz fan looking to raise money for charity following verbal incident in game

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (R) was fined $25,000 after an incident in Utah with Jazz fans, and now they are raising money for charity for the same amount. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- A Utah Jazz fan has started a GoFundMe campaign for $25,000 to donate to charity, the same amount that Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook was fined for directing obscenities toward Jazz fans in Monday's game.

The money raised by those willing to donate will go to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The incident during Monday's game, won by the Thunder 98-89 in Utah, took place when Jazz fan Shane Keisel directed "excessive and derogatory verbal abuse," at Westbrook, and the Thunder guard turned around and screamed back to Keisel and a female companion.

Video of the incident went viral, and the league handed down a $25,000 fine to Westbrook for "for directing profanity and threatening language to a fan."

Jazz president Steve Starks said in a statement Tuesday that Westbrook and all fans attending games in Utah should be in a safe and positive environment.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy and play the game in a safe, positive and inclusive environment," Starks said via the statement.

"Offensive and abusive behavior does not reflect the values of the Miller family, our organization and the community."

While Keisel has been banned permanently from attending any future Jazz games, Utah fan Devin Deaton is looking to raise the money for a good cause and also to improve the perception of Jazz fans.

"In light of recent events between Russell Westbrook & a few outlying Jazz fans, I am calling for the true, loyal, welcoming & kind Utah Jazz fans to show our true colors," Deaton said in the GoFundMe's description, entitled #HumaneJazzFans.

By Wednesday evening, the campaign had raised almost $6,000.