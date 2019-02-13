Enes Kanter to sign with Portland Trail Blazers

Former New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (C) agreed to a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Former New York Knicks center Enes Kanter agreed to a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Sources told ESPN that Kanter was signing with Portland. He confirmed the news in a post on Twitter. The team has yet to announce the deal, and details of the contract were not specified.

"I am pleased to announce that I have signed with the Portland Trail Blazers for the remainder of the season," Kanter said. "I look forward to helping the Blazers achieve the ultimate goal of competing for a championship. Excited to meet my new teammates, coaches, staff and most importantly the fans. It is a blessing to continue to compete at the highest level! Let's go, Rip City."

Kanter chose to join Portland over several other teams vying for him. Sources told ESPN the Trail Blazers beat out the Los Angeles Lakers, among others, for Kanter's services.

The Knicks waived Kanter and guard Wesley Matthews after the trade deadline last week. Kanter fell out of the Knicks' rotation and expressed his displeasure with the team. New York failed to find a trade partner due to Kanter's $18.6 million expiring contract.

The center from Turkey arrived in New York after being traded from Oklahoma City in the Carmelo Anthony deal in September 2017. The Blazers previously made a four-year, $70 million offer to obtain Kanter in 2015 when he was a restricted free agent, but the Thunder matched it.

The 26-year-old Kanter averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game (44 contests) this season.

Kanter has averaged 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in eight seasons with the Utah Jazz, Thunder and Knicks.