Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman misses a catch in the corner of the end zone during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 25, 2016. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

In three years since being drafted in the first round out of Central Florida, Breshad Perriman made only 43 receptions for 576 yards for the Ravens.

But he never developed into the deep threat Baltimore had hoped and on Saturday Perriman was waived, according to multiple reports.

During the offseason, the Ravens upgraded their receiving corps and brought in John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead.

Perriman was beset by injuries -- he missed his enter rookie season with an injury -- and drops.

He had a solid preseason and led the Ravens with 11 receptions and 136 yards. He knew he was in danger of being waived.

"In my opinion, I feel like I had a good camp and a good preseason," Perriman told reporters. "But there are a lot of things that go behind it. Once the decision has been made, I'll deal with it then."

Perriman is the first first-round pick in Ravens franchise history to get cut before finishing up his rookie contract, according to profootballtalk.com