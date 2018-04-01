LeBron James delivers shots to Justin Timberlake while on stage

April 1 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James surprised Justin Timberlake with a tray full of shots during a performance Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

The crowd erupted after seeing "King James" take the stage with the former 'Nsync frontman. Timberlake gave a brief speech about his LeBron fandom before offering up a toast to his bandmates and James.

"A moment," Timberlake wrote on social media. "Had no idea @kingjames was jumping on stage tonight. Thanks for celebrating with us, Cleveland...cheers!"

Timberlake was also in town on Friday to take in James' Cavaliers during a 107-102 win against the New Orleans Pelicans at Quicken Loans Arena. James and Timberlake shared several interactions during the victory, including when they pulled their shirts over their mouths, mimicking what James does when he wants to have private conversations with opposing players on the court.

"My guy @justintimberlake and I talking about how...Y'all wish I told y'all what we were talking about don't you?!?! Nope," James wrote on Instagram Saturday. "#FamilyTies circle got smaller, everybody can't go! Thanks JT for coming to the show last night and it's only right I come pay it back tonight when u show out! Let's work!"

Timberlake sported James' signature kicks several times over the weekend. James posted a video on his Instagram story while singing and dancing to Timberlake's songs while riding in his car and at the team's training facility.

The Cavaliers return to their home floor again at 6 p.m. Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks.