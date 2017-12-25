LeBron James says he 'doesn't lose sleep' over five NBA Finals losses

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James isn't particularly miffed by his five NBA Finals losses.

He told reporters Sunday that he has had plenty of great memories during his 15-year NBA tenure, but he prioritizes the moments he shares with his family.

"No. I mean, listen. I've lost five Finals," James said, according to ESPN. "What are you going to do about it? No."

"What's going to stick with me is seeing my daughter smile, seeing my kids graduate high school, college. Hopefully my daughter will go off and meet the man of her dreams. That's what's going to stick with me. I keep telling you all, these games and wins and losses, yeah, I love it, but it's not the be all and end all for me. So, I've had so many moments in this game that I'm going to cherish. But Game 3 here in the Finals or a game there, I'm good. I don't lose sleep anymore."

James' Cavaliers lost the 2017 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers face those same Warriors at 3 p.m. on Christmas at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The four-time NBA MVP posted about missing his family on Monday with a tweet on Sunday night.

"Being away from my family for the Holidays for work is the absolute worst!" James wrote. "Love what I do and wouldn't change it for the world but doesn't change the fact of how I'm feeling at this moment! #MissingTheJamesGang"

James scored 31 points and had 13 rebounds in the Cavaliers' win last year on Christmas against the Warriors.