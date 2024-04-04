Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 4, 2024 / 7:39 AM

Shohei Ohtani hits 430-foot bomb for first Dodgers homer

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with teammate Freddie Freeman after hitting his first home run as a Dodgers player against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with teammate Freddie Freeman after hitting his first home run as a Dodgers player against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani glided his bat high through the strike zone and smacked a fastball deep into the right field seats for a 430-foot homer, his first with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a win over the San Francisco Giants.

The 105.6-mph solo shot came in the bottom of the seventh inning of the 5-4 victory Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Ohtani went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Advertisement

"It's been awhile, and honestly my swing hasn't been great," Ohtani told reporters. "So, overall [I'm] very relieved."

Ohtani, who signed a $700 million contract this off-season to join the Dodgers in free agency, its now hitting .270 with four RBIs and a stolen base, in addition to his home run. He leads MLB with 37 at-bats.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas brought in the first run of the night when he grounded into a force out, scoring third baseman Max Muncy.

Giants catcher Patrick Bailey tied the score with a 393-foot solo homer in the next half-inning. Dodgers catcher Will Smith then plated Ohtani with a go-ahead double in the bottom of the third. Center fielder Teoscar Hernandez followed with an RBI single for a 3-1 Dodgers lead.

Advertisement

Rojas returned for a 383-foot solo homer in the bottom of the fourth, but Giants left fielder Michael Conforto tightened the score with a two-run single in the top of the sixth.

Ohtani came to the plate in the third at-bat of the bottom of the seventh, hitting his deep shot into the right field stands to increase the Dodgers lead.

Designated hitter Jorge Soler answered with a 452-foot solo shot in the top of the next inning, but the Giants didn't score again. Dodgers relief pitcher Dinelson Lamet finished the night by retiring the Giants in order in the bottom of the ninth, securing his first save this season.

Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow allowed four hits and three runs over six innings to earn his second win this season. Giants starter Kyle Harrison allowed six hits and four runs over five innings to drop to 1-1.

Hernandez went 2 for 4 with and RBI at the plate for the Dodgers. Soler and Bailey each recorded two hits and an RBI for the Giants.

The Dodgers (7-2) will face the Chicago Cubs (4-2) at 2:20 p.m. EDT Friday in Chicago. The Giants (2-5) will host the San Diego Padres (4-5) at 4:35 p.m. Friday in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
MLB // 22 hours ago
Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
April 3 (UPI) -- Byron Buxton narrowly avoided a sausage-mascot-related placement on the injured list, ducking away just in time to evade a sprinting bratwurst during a Minnesota Twins loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee.
Phillies' Bryce Harper snaps slump with 3 homer night vs. Reds
MLB // 1 day ago
Phillies' Bryce Harper snaps slump with 3 homer night vs. Reds
April 3 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper hit more than 1,200 feet of home runs, snapping his 0 for 11 start to the 2024 campaign with a trio of long balls in a Philadelphia Phillies win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Astros' Ronel Blanco issues first no-hitter of 2024 MLB season
MLB // 1 day ago
Astros' Ronel Blanco issues first no-hitter of 2024 MLB season
April 2 (UPI) -- He may only been in the Houston Astros' rotation because of injuries to other starting pitchers, but Ronel Blanco made history in his first start of 2024, logging the first no-hitter of the MLB season.
Guerrero, Trout, Martini among 27 home run mashers in MLB openers
MLB // 5 days ago
Guerrero, Trout, Martini among 27 home run mashers in MLB openers
MIAMI, March 29 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mike Trout and Nick Martini were among more than two dozen players to hit home runs on MLB's league-wide opening day. Martini was the only player to homer multiple times.
Bullpen, homers help Pirates rally past Marlins in 12-inning opener
MLB // 6 days ago
Bullpen, homers help Pirates rally past Marlins in 12-inning opener
MIAMI, March 28 (UPI) -- Jared Triolo sprayed a single just over the infield, scoring Ke'Bryan Hayes for the game-winning run in a 12-inning Pittsburgh Pirates opening day comeback triumph over the Miami Marlins on Thursday in Miami.
Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1
MLB // 6 days ago
Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1
March 28 (UPI) -- MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed to place Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave until at least June 1, league sources told UPI on Thursday.
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
March 28 (UPI) -- Two regular-season games are already completed -- because of MLB's Seoul Series -- but Thursday's league-wide slate of 13 contests will mark the start of the 2024 season for most baseball fans.
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
MLB // 1 week ago
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
March 27 (UPI) -- Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, despite the Wildcats' recent postseason struggles, athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on X.
Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal with LHP Jordan Montgomery
MLB // 1 week ago
Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal with LHP Jordan Montgomery
March 27 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract -- worth up to $25 million -- with veteran left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, adding more depth to their already strong starting rotation.
Shohei Ohtani denies betting on sports, says ex-interpreter stole money to pay debts
MLB // 1 week ago
Shohei Ohtani denies betting on sports, says ex-interpreter stole money to pay debts
March 25 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani on Monday steadfastly denied any involvement in sports betting or the gambling activities of his friend and former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Angel Reese, injured in loss to Iowa, details unhappiness while at LSU
Angel Reese, injured in loss to Iowa, details unhappiness while at LSU
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
Phillies' Bryce Harper snaps slump with 3 homer night vs. Reds
Phillies' Bryce Harper snaps slump with 3 homer night vs. Reds
LSU basketball star Angel Reese declares for 2024 WNBA Draft
LSU basketball star Angel Reese declares for 2024 WNBA Draft
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement