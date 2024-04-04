Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 4, 2024 / 11:44 AM

Athletics to play in West Sacramento for 3 years before Las Vegas move

By Alex Butler
The Oakland Athletics will make a temporary move to West Sacramento, Calif., after this season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
The Oakland Athletics will make a temporary move to West Sacramento, Calif., after this season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics will move to West Sacramento, Calif., for three years before their permanent relocation to Las Vegas in 2028, the MLB franchise announced Thursday.

The move means that this season will be the last played by the Athletics in Oakland, where the franchise began play in 1968.

Advertisement

They will play their 2025 through 2027 campaigns at Sutter Health Park, sharing a home with the Sacramento River Cats, a Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

"We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum," Athletics owner John Fisher said in a news release. "Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach.

Related

"We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland. Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon."

The move to play at Sutter Health Park came after negotiations with local officials and the NBA's Sacramento Kings. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive also owns the River Cats.

"We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the City of West Sacramento, and look forward to making Sutter Health Park our home until our new ballpark opens in Las Vegas," Fisher said.

MLB team owners unanimously approved the Oakland Athletics plans to relocate to Las Vegas in November. Athletics president Dave Kaval announced in April that the franchise agreed to buy 49 acres at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue, near the Las Vegas Strip. Kaval said the Athletics plan to construct a $1.5 billion stadium.

The Tropicana Las Vegas, which stands on the site of the future stadium, closed for good on Tuesday.

The Athletics totaled more than 100 losses each of the last two seasons, but made the playoffs in six of the last 12 years. They started this season 1-6 and will battle the Detroit Tigers (4-0) at 1:10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Detroit.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Shohei Ohtani hits 430-foot bomb for first Dodgers homer
MLB // 5 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani hits 430-foot bomb for first Dodgers homer
April 4 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani glided his bat high through the strike zone and smacked a fastball deep into the right field seats for a 430-foot homer, his first with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a win over the San Francisco Giants.
Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
MLB // 1 day ago
Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
April 3 (UPI) -- Byron Buxton narrowly avoided a sausage-mascot-related placement on the injured list, ducking away just in time to evade a sprinting bratwurst during a Minnesota Twins loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee.
Phillies' Bryce Harper snaps slump with 3 homer night vs. Reds
MLB // 1 day ago
Phillies' Bryce Harper snaps slump with 3 homer night vs. Reds
April 3 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper hit more than 1,200 feet of home runs, snapping his 0 for 11 start to the 2024 campaign with a trio of long balls in a Philadelphia Phillies win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Astros' Ronel Blanco issues first no-hitter of 2024 MLB season
MLB // 2 days ago
Astros' Ronel Blanco issues first no-hitter of 2024 MLB season
April 2 (UPI) -- He may only been in the Houston Astros' rotation because of injuries to other starting pitchers, but Ronel Blanco made history in his first start of 2024, logging the first no-hitter of the MLB season.
Guerrero, Trout, Martini among 27 home run mashers in MLB openers
MLB // 6 days ago
Guerrero, Trout, Martini among 27 home run mashers in MLB openers
MIAMI, March 29 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mike Trout and Nick Martini were among more than two dozen players to hit home runs on MLB's league-wide opening day. Martini was the only player to homer multiple times.
Bullpen, homers help Pirates rally past Marlins in 12-inning opener
MLB // 6 days ago
Bullpen, homers help Pirates rally past Marlins in 12-inning opener
MIAMI, March 28 (UPI) -- Jared Triolo sprayed a single just over the infield, scoring Ke'Bryan Hayes for the game-winning run in a 12-inning Pittsburgh Pirates opening day comeback triumph over the Miami Marlins on Thursday in Miami.
Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1
MLB // 6 days ago
Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1
March 28 (UPI) -- MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed to place Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave until at least June 1, league sources told UPI on Thursday.
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
March 28 (UPI) -- Two regular-season games are already completed -- because of MLB's Seoul Series -- but Thursday's league-wide slate of 13 contests will mark the start of the 2024 season for most baseball fans.
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
MLB // 1 week ago
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
March 27 (UPI) -- Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, despite the Wildcats' recent postseason struggles, athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on X.
Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal with LHP Jordan Montgomery
MLB // 1 week ago
Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal with LHP Jordan Montgomery
March 27 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract -- worth up to $25 million -- with veteran left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, adding more depth to their already strong starting rotation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Angel Reese, injured in loss to Iowa, details unhappiness while at LSU
Angel Reese, injured in loss to Iowa, details unhappiness while at LSU
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
LSU basketball star Angel Reese declares for 2024 WNBA Draft
LSU basketball star Angel Reese declares for 2024 WNBA Draft
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement