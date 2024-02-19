Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Feb. 19, 2024 / 6:39 PM

Family says it's no longer seeking to sell Washington Nationals

By Don Jacobson
Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner (L) applauds Howie Kendrick with his MVP trophy after beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on October 15, 2019. Lerner said Monday his family is no longer seeking to sell the team. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner (L) applauds Howie Kendrick with his MVP trophy after beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on October 15, 2019. Lerner said Monday his family is no longer seeking to sell the team. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Lerner family, which two years ago announced it was looking to sell the Washington Nationals, said Monday it now intends to keep the Major League Baseball franchise for the foreseeable future.

Managing principal owner Mark Lerner told the Washington Post the effort to find a buyer for the Nationals is off for now.

Advertisement

"We have determined, our family has determined, that we are not going to sell the team," Lerner told the newspaper.

Lerner confirmed in April 2022 that his family was exploring their options for a sale of the team, which was then valued at $2 billion, up 4% from the previous year. That ranked the Nationals as the 12th most-valuable MLB franchise.

Related

Maryland real estate magnate Ted Lerner, who died last year at age 97, bought the Nationals from MLB in 2006 for $450 million. He transferred daily team control to his son, Mark, in 2018.

The franchise began as a National League expansion team, the Montreal Expos, in 1969. The club remained in the Canadian city through 2004, after which it moved to Washington, D.C.

Ted Lerner painstakingly built the Nationals into a championship contender, resulting in a World Series victory in 2019. During the span, the team also won four National League East titles.

Advertisement

But the club has posted losing records during the last four years as it undergoes a slow rebuilding process that has involved trading away star players for young talent.

Last season the Nats finished in last place in the NL East with a 71-91 record, 33 games behind division winner Atlanta.

Latest Headlines

Red Sox agree to $10 million deal with closer Liam Hendriks
MLB // 8 hours ago
Red Sox agree to $10 million deal with closer Liam Hendriks
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with closer Liam Hendriks.
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
MLB // 9 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is recovering from elbow surgery. will not play in the Los Angeles Dodgers' spring training opener, manager Dave Roberts announced.
MLB: Rays, Mets among 9 teams to wear 2024 City Connect uniforms
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB: Rays, Mets among 9 teams to wear 2024 City Connect uniforms
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets will be among nine teams that will wear City Connect alternate uniforms during the 2024 season, the league and Nike announced.
Giants sign outfielder Jorge Soler to $42 million deal
MLB // 6 days ago
Giants sign outfielder Jorge Soler to $42 million deal
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with free agent outfielder Jorge Soler.
Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to retire after 13 seasons
MLB // 1 week ago
Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to retire after 13 seasons
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Longtime Cleveland Guardians pitcher Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, will retire from MLB after 13 seasons, he announced Friday on Instagram.
Astros sign 2B Jose Altuve to 5-year, $125M contract extension
MLB // 1 week ago
Astros sign 2B Jose Altuve to 5-year, $125M contract extension
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros signed star second baseman Jose Altuve to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw re-signs with Dodgers
MLB // 1 week ago
Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw re-signs with Dodgers
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw pushed off retirement and re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Brewers deny rebuild after trading ace pitcher Corbin Burnes
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Brewers deny rebuild after trading ace pitcher Corbin Burnes
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- General manager Matt Arnold cited potential future "ups and downs with young pitchers," but denied that the Milwaukee Brewers are going through a rebuild after trading ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.
Angelos family agrees to sell Baltimore Orioles
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Angelos family agrees to sell Baltimore Orioles
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles chairman John Angeles has agreed to sell the American League franchise for $1.752 billion.
Blue Jays, infielder Justin Turner agree to 1-year deal
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Blue Jays, infielder Justin Turner agree to 1-year deal
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a 1-year contract with veteran infielder Justin Turner.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
Weather pushes Daytona 500 to Monday
Weather pushes Daytona 500 to Monday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement