Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2023 / 12:25 AM

Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at 88

By Sheri Walsh
Herb Kohl, former U.S. Senator and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, has died at the age of 88 following a brief illness. Kohl served 24 years in the Senate before retiring in 2012. File photo by Chris Corder/UPI
1 of 3 | Herb Kohl, former U.S. Senator and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, has died at the age of 88 following a brief illness. Kohl served 24 years in the Senate before retiring in 2012. File photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, died Wednesday at the age of 88 following a brief illness.

Herb Kohl Philanthropies, his nonprofit organization which has provided more than $34 million in grants and scholarships to Wisconsin educators and students, announced his death.

Advertisement

"While we are saddened by the passing of Sen. Kohl, our hearts are filled with the outpouring of support and tributes from across our state and nation," the organization wrote Wednesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Today, we remember Sen. Kohl's legacy and his incredible commitment to those who call Wisconsin home."

Kohl, D-Wis., served 24 years in the Senate after bringing the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team to the city in 1970 and saving the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team from being sold and moved to another city in 1985. He also donated $100 million to build the new Fiserv Forum arena.

Advertisement

Kohl, who ran for the Senate in 1988 at the age of 53 to replace the retiring Sen. William Proxmire, won re-election in 1994, 2000 and 2006. He retired before a fifth term in 2012.

Kohl ran his campaign with the slogan "Nobody's Senator but Yours," after opponents accused him of trying to buy his Senate seat.

"The important thing is that when the campaign is over, I will owe nothing to anybody but the people of Wisconsin," Kohl said in 1988.

Kohl was born and raised in Wisconsin where he expanded his family-owned Kohl grocery and department store businesses. He became president of Kohl's Corporation in 1970, which had 50 supermarkets.

Kohl, whose parents immigrated to Milwaukee from Poland and Russia, "never took the good fortune of his life for granted," his nonprofit said.

"Throughout his life, Herb Kohl always put people first -- from his employees and their families to his customers and countless charitable organizations and efforts," said JoAnne Anton, director of giving for Herb Kohl Philanthropies.

"Herb Kohl Way isn't just the name of a street in front of the Fiserv Forum," Anton added. "The Herb Kohl Way perfectly sums up a legacy of humility, commitment, compromise, and kindness to countless people he worked with, served and helped along the way."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert switches districts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert switches districts
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Republican Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday that she is switching districts to run for re-election in a more conservative congressional district.
Colorado GOP appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to keep Trump on state ballot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Colorado GOP appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to keep Trump on state ballot
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Colorado Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a recent state court ruling that disqualifies former President Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot.
Democrat mayors call on Biden for help amid migrant surge they blame on Texas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democrat mayors call on Biden for help amid migrant surge they blame on Texas
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The mayors of New York, Chicago and Denver on Wednesday renewed their calls for federal assistance to address the surge in asylum seekers entering their cities.
U.S. announces $250 million in Ukraine military aid as funds run out
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. announces $250 million in Ukraine military aid as funds run out
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced an additional $250 million in military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, as U.S. funding for the country's nearly two-year war against Russia runs out.
New study says social media made billions off teens, children in 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New study says social media made billions off teens, children in 2022
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The nation's leading social media platforms generated almost $11 billion in combined ad revenues from U.S. users under age 18 in2022, according to Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Tom Foty, veteran UPI journalist and CBS News Radio anchor, dies at 77
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tom Foty, veteran UPI journalist and CBS News Radio anchor, dies at 77
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Tom Foty, former executive editor of UPI Radio and longtime CBS News Radio Washington, D.C., anchor and reporter, died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 77.
Utah parenting influencer pleads guilty to child abuse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Utah parenting influencer pleads guilty to child abuse
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Former therapist and YouTube producer Jodi Hildebrandt on Wednesday pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse in Fifth District Court in St. George, Utah.
NYC hate crimes task force investigating after Muslim girl, 15, attacked with pepper spray
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NYC hate crimes task force investigating after Muslim girl, 15, attacked with pepper spray
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- New York City Police are looking for a woman suspected of attacking a 15-year-old Muslim girl with pepper spray in New York City, police say.
American Cruise Lines to add five riverboats to fleet
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
American Cruise Lines to add five riverboats to fleet
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- American Cruise Lines, which operates the largest small ship and river cruise boats in the United States, announced Wednesday it has five more new ships under construction, all scheduled for delivery by 2025.
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump should be barred at trial from making irrelevant claims that blame others for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
China announces sanctions against U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon
China announces sanctions against U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement