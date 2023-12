1 of 5 | Catcher Martin Maldonado hit .191 last season for the Houston Astros. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with free agent catcher Martin Maldonado. The 13-year veteran spent the last five seasons with the Houston Astros, winning a World Series in 2022. Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and the New York Post about the agreement on Tuesday. The pact includes a $4 million vesting option for 2025. Advertisement

Maldonado, 37, hit .191 with 15 home runs and 36 RBIs over 116 games last season for the Astros. He also hit 15 home runs, with a .186 average, over 113 games in 2022.

Maldonado owns a career .207 average with 111 homers over 1,118 appearances. He also spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels and Milwaukee Brewers.

He hit a career-high .266 in 2012, his rookie campaign with the Brewers. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2017, while with the Angels.

Maldonado is expected to fill in at catcher for the White Sox, splitting time with Korey Lee. Veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal, who appeared in 118 games last season for the White Sox, is a free agent.