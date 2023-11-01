Trending
MLB
Nov. 1, 2023 / 11:46 PM

Texas Rangers capture first World Series title in franchise history

They defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on the road to win Game 5.

By Alex Butler
Texas Rangers players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 to win the 2023 World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday. The Rangers won the best-of-seven series 4-1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.
1 of 6 | Texas Rangers players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 to win the 2023 World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday. The Rangers won the best-of-seven series 4-1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Flailing bats found only air before the Texas Rangers offense awakened, ruining a no-hitter and scoring five times over the final three innings to win Game 5 over he Arizona Diamondbacks for their first World Series title Wednesday in Phoenix.

Diamondbacks starter Zach Gallen dominated the first six innings, allowing just one baserunner -- via a walk -- before designated hitter Mitch Garver hit an RBI single for a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning of the 5-0 win in Game 5 at Chase Field.

For the Rangers, who started out in 1961 as an expansion, second version of the Washington Senators, it was the first title in the franchise's 63-year history. Texas did not lose a postseason game on the road, finishing 11-0 in opponents' parks.

"It was a do or die mentality," Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi said on the Fox broadcast. "I didn't do a great job tonight of attacking the zone, but our defense was incredible again and our offense was able to come through at the end."

Eovaldi allowed four hits and five walks, but did not surrender a run through six innings. Rangers relievers Aroldis Chapman and Josh Sborz combined to allow just one hit over the final three.

Second baseman Marcus Semien provided insurance with a 406-foot, two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

"It's emotional," Semien said. "Every time I ever worked, it was for this moment. It was a crazy game, getting no-hit and Gallen was unbelievable tonight, but we came through."

The Diamondbacks threatened with baserunners during each of the first five innings, but Eovaldi was able to pitch out of the jams unscathed. Gallen retired the first 14 batters he faced.

Shortstop Corey Seager broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single to right field in the seventh. Left fielder Evan Carter doubled in the next at-bat. Garver then got his bat on an 0-1 Gallen fastball, sending the ball back up the middle and driving in Seager from third base to break the deadlock.

Chapman replaced Eovaldi in the bottom of the seventh. Right fielder Corbin Carroll lined out to lead off the half-inning. Chapman then walked second baseman Ketel Marte in his second exchange. He struck out catcher Gabriel Moreno for the second out of the inning.

Sborz replaced Chapman to secure the final out of the seventh. He went on to allow just one hit over the final two innings.

Catcher Jonah Heim added an RBI single in the top of the ninth. Semien hit his two-run homer three at-bats later for the final runs of the night.

Sborz struck out shortstop Geraldo Perdomo to start the bottom of the final inning. Carroll popped out to Heim to end the next exchange. Sborz then ended the game by dotting the top of the strike zone with a curveball, striking out Marte.

"It was surreal the way the offense gave us the extra runs," Sborz said. "When they scored the extra runs I just felt that much better."

Seager, who went 2 for 4 and drew a walk in Game 5, claimed World Series MVP honors for the second time of his career. Semien also recorded two hits in the triumph.

With the championship, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy captured his fourth World Series title.

