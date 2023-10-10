Trending
MLB
Oct. 10, 2023 / 8:30 AM

MLB playoffs: Braves tie series, Diamondbacks take 2-0 lead

By Alex Butler
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson celebrates after completing a double play in Game 2 of a National League Division Series on Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Photo by Scott Cunningham/UPI
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves erased a four-run deficit, rallying past the Philadelphia Phillies to tie their National League Division Series 1-1. The Arizona Diamondbacks also picked up a win to take a 2-0 series lead.

Braves third baseman Austin Riley provided the winning run in the first game of the night slate, smacking a solo homer off relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman in the bottom of the eighth inning of the 5-4 win Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Phillies starter Zach Wheeler held the Braves without a hit through the first 5 2/3 innings, but the reigning champions lead on their bullpen, found offensive momentum in the sixth and never looked back.

"We were trying to stay as positive as possible in that dugout," Riley told reporters. "Everybody was saying 'we just gotta keep going.' It was just that next guy mentality and feeding off each other."

Third baseman Alec Bohm plated the game's first run, hitting an RBI single to center field in the top of the first inning. Catcher J.T. Realmuto increased the Phillies advantage with a 411-foot, two-run homer in the third. Second baseman Bryson Stott gave the Phillies a 4-0 lead with an RBI sacrifice fly two innings later.

Wheeler continued his dominance by forcing two groundouts to open the bottom of the sixth. He then walked star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Second baseman Ozzie Albies Jr. hit his next offering to right field. Acuna initially sprinted to third base before coming into score because of an error by shortstop Trea Turner.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Two at-bats later, catcher Travis d'Arnaud sent a 414-foot, two-run homer to left field, cutting the deficit to one.

Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado forced a line out, but then hit Acuna with a pitch to start the bottom of the eighth. Ablies followed with a ground out, which brought Riley to the plate.

The Braves third baseman worked the count full. He then made contact with a 3-2 slider, sending the pitch into left field for a 376-foot, two-run homer and giving the Braves their final edge.

Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter walked Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper to start the ninth. Raisel Iglesias entered the game for the next at-bat.

He forced a Realmuto fly out before outfielder Nick Castellanos ripped a shot into the outfield. Braves center fielder Michael Harris II made a leaping catch at the wall before throwing the ball back to the infield. Riley caught the relay and tossed the ball to first base, catching Harper for an out to complete a double play and ending the game.

Riley went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Acuna went 0 for 2 with a walk, stolen base and two runs scored.

Braves starter Max Fried allowed six hits and three runs over four innings. Iglesias, Minter and fellow Braves relievers Pierce Johnson and Joe Jimenez combined to allow just two hits and no runs over the final four innings.

Realmuto went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored in the loss. Castellanos and Bohm reached base three times apiece. Castellanos went 2 for 4 with a walk and run scored. Bohm went 1 for 3 with two walks and an RBI.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series will be at 5:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The Diamondbacks moved to within one win of advancing to the National League Championship Series with a 4-2 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Unlike the Braves, the Diamondbacks earned their victory without the help of a home run. They took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and never looked back. Starting pitcher Zac Gallen allowed five hits and two runs over 5 1/3 innings.

"We don't want to let this team hang around," Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker told reporters. "We want to put a foot on their necks and move on."

The Diamondbacks jumped on Dodgers starter Bobby Miller immediately. Outfielder Corbin Carroll drew a walk to start the game. Second baseman Ketel Marte and designated hitter Tommy Pham followed with consecutive singles.

Walker then started the scoring with an RBI sacrifice fly. Catcher Gabriel Moreno gave the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead with a ground out in the next at-bat. Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled to center field in the next exchange, plating Pham for the final run of the inning.

The Dodgers finally got on the scoreboard when designated hitter J.T. Martinez hit a 372-foot solo homer in the fourth.

Gurriel answered with a 387-foot solo shot in the sixth. Dodgers pinch hitter Enrique Hernandez hit an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, which proved to be the final run of the night.

Diamondbacks relief pitchers combined to allow just one hit and no runs over the final 3 1/3 innings. Marte, Pham and Gurriel logged two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks. Carroll went 1 for 2 with three walks and a run scored.

Martinez went 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in the loss.

The Diamondbacks (2-0) will host the Dodgers (0-2) in Game 3 at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday in Phoenix.

The Minnesota Twins (1-1) will host the Houston Astros (1-1) in Game 3 of their American League Division Series at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Texas Rangers (2-0) will then host the Baltimore Orioles (0-2) in Game 3 of the other series at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks beat Milwaukee Brewers, head to NL Division Series

Arizona Diamondbacks closing pitcher Paul Sewald (L) celebrates with catcher Jose Herrera after the Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 to win an MLB National League Wild Card series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on October 4, 2023. The Diamondbacks advance to the Division playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

