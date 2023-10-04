MLB playoffs: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Twins, Rangers win Wild Card openers

1 of 5 | Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker stands on second base after hitting a two-run double in the ninth inning to give the Diamondbacks a 6-3 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in a National League Wild Card game Tuesday at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies each claimed victories in their Wild Card series openers and are now one win shy of advancing to the next round of the 2023 MLB playoffs. The best-of-three series started Tuesday afternoon and will resume Wednesday at the same stadiums. Potential Game 3s will be held Thursday in those venues. Advertisement

Left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Rangers opened the MLB postseason with a 4-0 shutout of the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

"We have to do it right and take nothing for granted and stay humble and come here [Wednesday] and play our finest game and try to close them out," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters.

"They're going to come with everything they have. That's for sure."

Montgomery allowed six hits and no runs, while issuing five strikeouts over seven innings, to earn that victory.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead on an RBI sacrifice fly from third baseman Josh Jung in the top of the second. They never lost that advantage.

They loaded the bases in the fifth and doubled their lead when Rays starter Tyler Glasnow threw a wild pitch. Shortstop Corey Seager drove in the final runs with a two-run single in the sixth.

Seager went 2 for 4 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored. Center fielder Leody Taveras and left fielder Evan Carter recorded two hits apiece.

Left fielder Randy Arozarena and shortstop Taylor Walls logged two hits apiece for the Rays.

The Rays (0-1) will host the Rangers (1-0) in Game 2 at 3:08 p.m. EDT Wednesday on ABC. Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start against fellow right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin.

The Twins also took a 1-0 lead in their series with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Twins starter Pablo Lopez allowed five hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings. Designated hitter Royce Lewis homered in his first two at-bats to power the triumph.

Lewis gave the Twins a 2-0 lead with a 386-foot, two-run homer in the bottom of the first. He returned to the plate to lead off the bottom of the third.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman missed the strike zone with his first three offerings of that exchange. Lewis then hit a 3-1 fastball to right-center field for a 397-foot solo shot, giving the Twins a 3-0 lead.

The Blue Jays scored their lone run on an RBI single from center fielder Kevin Kiermaier in the top of the sixth.

Kiermaier and shortstop Bo Bichette recorded two hits apiece in the loss. Lewis went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, two runs scored and a walk for the Twins.

First pitch for Game 2 between the Twins (1-0) and Blue Jays (0-1) is scheduled for 4:38 p.m. EDT Wednesday on ESPN. Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios is expected to face fellow right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray.

Star rookie Corbin Carroll homered to spark a comeback victory for the Diamondbacks in the third game of the playoff-opening slate.

The Diamondbacks trailed 3-0 through two innings before they rallied for the 6-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers first baseman Carlos Santana drew first blood with an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Right fielder Tyrone Taylor followed with a 403-foot, two-run homer in the second, but the Brewers never scored again.

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo singled in the second at-bat of the third. Carroll hit a 444-foot, two-run homer three pitches later to cut into the deficit.

Second baseman Ketel Marte homered again on the next pitch from Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, tying the score.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno homered off Burnes again to lead off the fourth. First baseman Christian Walker brought in the game's final two runs with an RBI double in the ninth.

Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt allowed seven hits and three runs over 2 2/3 innings in his first career postseason start. Diamondbacks relief pitchers combined to allow five hits and no runs over the final 6 1/3 innings.

Game 2 of the series will start at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2. The Diamondbacks are expected to start Zac Gallen. Fellow right-hander Freddy Peralta is expect to pitch for the Brewers.

Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler dominated the Miami Marlins, allowing just five hits and one run over 6 2/3 innings to fuel a 4-1 victory in Tuesday's nightcap in Philadelphia.

Third baseman Alec Bohm drove in center fielder Johan Rojas with an RBI double in the bottom of the third to start the scoring.

Second baseman Bryson Stott doubled the Phillies lead with an RBI single in the fourth. Left fielder Christian Pache singled in the next at-bat, driving in Stott for the Phillies' third run.

The Marlins finally answered with an RBI single from outfielder Bryan De La Cruz in the top of the seventh, but could not score again.

Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos provided the final run of the night with an RBI double in the eighth.

Marlins first baseman Josh Bell went 3 for 4 with a run scored in the loss. He was the only Marlins player to reach base at least twice. Castellanos and shortstop Trea Turner logged two hits apiece for the Phillies.

The Marlins will start left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett in Game 2. Right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies. First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. on ESPN.

The winner of the Phillies-Marlins series will meet the top-seeded Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of a National League Division Series on Saturday in Atlanta.

The Rays or Rangers will battle the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in Baltimore for Game 1 of an American League Division Series.

The Twins or Blue Jays will face the Houston Astros in the next round. The Brewers or Diamondbacks will advance to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Schedule

All times EDT

Wild Card

Wednesday

Game 2: Rangers (1-0) at Rays (0-1) at 3:08 p.m. on ABC

Game 2: Blue Jays (0-1) at Twins (1-0) at 4:38 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2: Diamondbacks (1-0) at Brewers (0-1) at 7:08 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 2: Marlins (0-1) at Phillies (1-0) at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday

Game 3 (if necessary): Rangers (1-0) at Rays (0-1) at 3:08 p.m. on ABC

Game 3 (if necessary): Blue Jays (0-1) at Twins (1-0) at 4:38 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Diamondbacks (1-0) at Brewers (0-1) at 7:08 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 3 (if necessary): Marlins (0-1) at Phillies (1-0) at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN