June 20, 2023 / 7:55 AM

Marlins' Luis Arraez ties Ty Cobb mark, goes 5 for 5 vs. Blue Jays

By Alex Butler

June 20 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez continued his historic hitting season, going 5 for 5 for the second time in three games to propel a 11-0 shutout of the Toronto Blue Jays in Miami.

Arraez plated two runs and scored once in the victory Monday at loanDepot park. He raised his average from .388 to .400 with the performance.

"I trust myself," Arraez said on the Bally Sports broadcast. "I just come here and I play hard."

Arraez ended an 0 for 15 streak when he went 5 for 5 in another win over the Washington Nationals on Friday in Washington, D.C. His season average, which was .438 through April, had dropped to .378 during his struggling streak.

He also went 5 for 5 in a June 3 win over the Oakland Athletics. His third five-hit game of the month put him alongside Dave Winfield, Ty Cobb and George Sisler, the only other players in MLB history to record three games with at least five hits in the same month. Winfield was the last player to do so, with three 5 for 5 games in June 1984.

Arraez can became the first MLB player since 1900 with four such games if he accomplishes the feet over the next 11 days. Cobb, Stan Musial, Tony Gwynn and Ichiro Suzuki are the only other players with four five-hit games in a season.

No MLB player has hit at least .400 for a full season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941 for the Boston Red Sox. Arraez also became the first player of 2023 to record at least 100 hits, reaching 102 through just 67 games.

On Monday, Arraez started the bottom of the first with a leadoff single. He did the same thing to start the bottom of the third. The Marlins infielder came around to score when designated hitter Jorge Soler smacked a 411 homer in the next at-bat.

Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper made the score 3-0 with an RBI single later in the inning.

Arraez returned to the plate and hit his third-consecutive single in the third at-bat in the bottom of the fourth. Soler gave the Marlins a 4-0 lead with an RBI sacrifice fly in the next exchange. Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez pushed the lead to five runs with an RBI groundout later in the inning.

RELATED Luis Arraez hits for first cycle in Miami Marlins' 31-year history

Arraez recorded his fourth hit with another single in the bottom of the sixth. The Marlins scored five times in the seventh, with Arraez plating two runners with a single in the seventh at-bat of the frame. Shortstop Joey Wendle, third baseman Jon Berti and left fielder Bryan De La Cruz drove in the other runs of the inning.

Rookie Jacob Amaya replaced Arraez at second base in the top of the eighth. He went on to drive in the final run of the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Berti went 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored for the Marlins. Cooper, De La Cruz and Sanchez recorded two hits apiece in the win.

Marlins starter Bryan Hoeing allowed three hits and no runs over four innings, but was not on record for a decision. Relief pitchers Archie Bradley, J.T. Chargois and Huascar Brazoban allowed just four hits and no runs over the final five innings.

Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios allowed eight hits and five runs over four innings to drop to 7-5 this season.

The Marlins (42-31), who won their last five-consecutive games, still trail the Atlanta Braves (46-26) by 4.5 games for first place in the National League East. They are 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Arraez and the Marlins will host the Blue Jays (39-35) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Miami.

Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports' Marlins say increased analysis, patience are behind hot hitting

