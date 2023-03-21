Japan holds off USA for World Baseball Classic title

1/5

Japan's Shohei Ohtani (C) celebrates with teammates after a 3-2 win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic finale Tuesday in Miami. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami each homered and Shohei Ohtani took the mound to shut the door on late rally to lead Japan to a 3-2 win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic finale Tuesday in Miami. Ohtani, who reached base twice, ended the game with a strikeout of Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout. Advertisement

"Whether I got him out or he got a hit off me, I didn't want any regrets," Ohtani told Fox, when asked about his final pitch at loanDepot park.

"I just wanted to make my best pitch."

Trout vs Ohtani lived up to the HYPE! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/Z8aZAjpDRg— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 22, 2023

Japan claimed a record-extending third World Baseball Classic title. No other country has more than one.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts each recorded two hits in the loss. Turner homered for the fifth time of the tournament, which tied the record for the most in World Baseball Classic history.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber also homered for Team USA.

Neither team plated a run in the first inning. The Americans then struck first when Turner smashed a 406-foot homer into left field in the top of the second for a 1-0 edge.

That lead didn't last long.

Murakami, who hit a walk-off double Monday in Japan's semifinal win over Mexico, hit the first pitch of the bottom of the second into right center for a 432-foot solo homer.

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbar added to the lead with an RBI groundout later in the inning.

Japan scored for a third time when Okamoto crushed the second pitch of the fourth inning into left center for a 407-foot solo homer.

The Americans threatened with two runners on base in the fifth and seventh innings, but could not bring them home.

Team USA ended the scoring drought when Schwarber clobbered a Yu Darvish fastball for a 436-foot homer in the top of the eighth. The designated hitter's second-deck blast cut the deficit to one run.

Ohtani then took over on the mound for Japan in the bottom of the ninth. He walked infielder Jeff McNeil to start the half-inning, but then forced Betts to ground into a double play.

Ohtani, who at first struggled to find the strike zone, then worked up to a full count against Trout. He threw four-consecutive fastballs averaging about 100 mph. He then ended the exchange with an 87.2 mph sweeping slider, which Trout failed to touch, resulting in strike three.

Ohtani was named World Baseball Classic MVP. He hit .435 and logged a 1.86 ERA at the tournament.