Trending
Advertisement
MLB
March 21, 2023 / 11:20 PM

Japan holds off USA for World Baseball Classic title

By Alex Butler
1/5
Japan's Shohei Ohtani (C) celebrates with teammates after a 3-2 win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic finale Tuesday in Miami. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Japan's Shohei Ohtani (C) celebrates with teammates after a 3-2 win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic finale Tuesday in Miami. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami each homered and Shohei Ohtani took the mound to shut the door on late rally to lead Japan to a 3-2 win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic finale Tuesday in Miami.

Ohtani, who reached base twice, ended the game with a strikeout of Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout.

Advertisement

"Whether I got him out or he got a hit off me, I didn't want any regrets," Ohtani told Fox, when asked about his final pitch at loanDepot park.

"I just wanted to make my best pitch."

Japan claimed a record-extending third World Baseball Classic title. No other country has more than one.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts each recorded two hits in the loss. Turner homered for the fifth time of the tournament, which tied the record for the most in World Baseball Classic history.

Advertisement

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber also homered for Team USA.

Neither team plated a run in the first inning. The Americans then struck first when Turner smashed a 406-foot homer into left field in the top of the second for a 1-0 edge.

That lead didn't last long.

RELATED Team USA reaches WBC final by downing Cuba 14-2

Murakami, who hit a walk-off double Monday in Japan's semifinal win over Mexico, hit the first pitch of the bottom of the second into right center for a 432-foot solo homer.

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbar added to the lead with an RBI groundout later in the inning.

Japan scored for a third time when Okamoto crushed the second pitch of the fourth inning into left center for a 407-foot solo homer.

The Americans threatened with two runners on base in the fifth and seventh innings, but could not bring them home.

Team USA ended the scoring drought when Schwarber clobbered a Yu Darvish fastball for a 436-foot homer in the top of the eighth. The designated hitter's second-deck blast cut the deficit to one run.

Advertisement

Ohtani then took over on the mound for Japan in the bottom of the ninth. He walked infielder Jeff McNeil to start the half-inning, but then forced Betts to ground into a double play.

Ohtani, who at first struggled to find the strike zone, then worked up to a full count against Trout. He threw four-consecutive fastballs averaging about 100 mph. He then ended the exchange with an 87.2 mph sweeping slider, which Trout failed to touch, resulting in strike three.

Ohtani was named World Baseball Classic MVP. He hit .435 and logged a 1.86 ERA at the tournament.

Read More

World Baseball Classic: Japan walks off vs. Mexico, makes finale Cuba's Frank Alvarez throws ball at heckling spectator during loss to USA

Latest Headlines

World Baseball Classic: Japan walks off vs. Mexico, makes finale
MLB // 15 hours ago
World Baseball Classic: Japan walks off vs. Mexico, makes finale
March 21 (UPI) -- Infielder Munetaka Murakami smacked a two-run double off the left-field wall to lead Japan to a walk-off win over Mexico and into the 2023 World Baseball Classic finale.
Cuba's Frank Alvarez throws ball at heckling spectator during loss to USA
MLB // 1 day ago
Cuba's Frank Alvarez throws ball at heckling spectator during loss to USA
March 20 (UPI) -- Cuba pitcher Frank Alvarez responded to a heckling fan by throwing a baseball from the bullpen toward the spectator during a loss to the United States in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic in Miami.
World Baseball Classic: Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz doing 'well' after surgery, wife says
MLB // 4 days ago
World Baseball Classic: Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz doing 'well' after surgery, wife says
March 17 (UPI) -- New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz is "doing well" after undergoing surgery on his right knee, his wife Nashaly Mercado said on Instagram.
Mets star Edwin Diaz hurts knee during Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic celebration
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets star Edwin Diaz hurts knee during Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic celebration
March 16 (UPI) -- Edwin Diaz's smile soured into tears after Puerto Rico's win over the Dominican Republic, with the New York Mets All-Star closer injuring his knee during a victory celebration in Miami.
Mike Trout leads Team USA past Colombia into World Baseball Classic QFs
MLB // 5 days ago
Mike Trout leads Team USA past Colombia into World Baseball Classic QFs
March 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout logged three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs to lead Team USA past Colombia and into the 2023 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals.
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman injures hamstring at World Baseball Classic
MLB // 6 days ago
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman injures hamstring at World Baseball Classic
March 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman sustained a hamstring injury and is not expected to play for Canada in a vital Pool C finale Wednesday against Mexico, manager Ernie Whitt told reporters.
Bally Sports owner files for bankruptcy, MLB bolsters broadcast capabilities
MLB // 6 days ago
Bally Sports owner files for bankruptcy, MLB bolsters broadcast capabilities
March 15 (UPI) -- Diamond Sports Group, which controls sports networks for 42 professional teams, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced. MLB said it expects the company to continue broadcasts, but cited contingency plans.
Dallas Cowboys, safety Donovan Wilson agree to $24 million deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Dallas Cowboys, safety Donovan Wilson agree to $24 million deal
March 14 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys and safety Donovan Wilson agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million.
Bucks' Brook Lopez, Kings' Trey Lyles fight after Giannis Antetokounmpo push
MLB // 1 week ago
Bucks' Brook Lopez, Kings' Trey Lyles fight after Giannis Antetokounmpo push
March 14 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles jumped into a heated melee after Lyles shoved Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final seconds of their latest meeting in Sacramento, Calif.
World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico logs walk-off, combined perfect game vs. Israel
MLB // 1 week ago
World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico logs walk-off, combined perfect game vs. Israel
March 14 (UPI) -- Four Puerto Rican pitchers combined for a perfect game over eight innings, while the Francisco Lindor-led offense logged 10 runs in a shutout of Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Miami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cuba's Frank Alvarez throws ball at heckling spectator during loss to USA
Cuba's Frank Alvarez throws ball at heckling spectator during loss to USA
World Baseball Classic: Japan walks off vs. Mexico, makes finale
World Baseball Classic: Japan walks off vs. Mexico, makes finale
Cam Newton to use Auburn pro day as NFL tryout
Cam Newton to use Auburn pro day as NFL tryout
Iona basketball hires coach Tobin Anderson from Fairleigh Dickinson
Iona basketball hires coach Tobin Anderson from Fairleigh Dickinson
Longtime Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower retires from NFL
Longtime Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower retires from NFL
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement