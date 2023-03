1/4

United State's Paul Goldschmidt rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against Cuba at the 2023 World Baseball Classic semifinal game in Miami, Fla., on Sunday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Team USA punched its ticket to the World Baseball Classic final on Sunday when the Americans' bats came alive as they trounced Cuba 14-2 in the semifinals. With the win at Miami's loanDepot Park in Florida, Team USA has earned the chance to be crowned back-to-back World Baseball Classic champions, a title only held by one other nation -- Japan, which won in 2006 and 2009. Advertisement

Though to gain that title the Americans will first have to beat the winner of either Japan or Mexico who play in their semifinal game on Monday.

The defending champs are headed back to the #WorldBaseballClassic finals. pic.twitter.com/NJXpKziHfI— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 20, 2023

Team USA earned its spot in the finals by scoring consistently and often in its win over Cuba on Sunday, going only one inning without scoring a run and the bottom half of the ninth being unneeded.

The win came off another strong performance by Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies who was 3-5 at the plate, netting 2 home runs, 4 RBIs and a run.

Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals also had a two-run homer and 4 RBIs in the win.

However, very early in the game, it looked liked the Americans had a challenge ahead of them, going down by one run in the top of the first, but Goldschmidt set the tone by nailing his home-run shot with a man on second in the bottom half of the inning, which gave Team USA a lead it would not look back from.

Cuba would net its second and final run in the fifth to narrow the score to 7-2, but the Americans continued to pull away, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth and another four in the sixth. Team USA's final run came in the bottom of the eight, the Americans' last at bat.

The World Cup Classic final is set for Tuesday in Miami.