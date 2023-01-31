Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. named 'MLB The Show 23' game cover athlete

1/5

Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. earned his first All-Star selection last season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be on the cover of MLB The Show 23 when the video game is released in March, publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer San Diego Studio announced. The publisher and developer announced the move Monday on social media and in a news release. Advertisement

"Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s electric personality, play and love for all things baseball made him a great choice to be on the cover of MLB The Show 23," the news release said. "Jazz grew up in Nassau, Bahamas, playing sandlot baseball with friends.

"As Jazz puts it: 'no umpires, no catchers, just hitting bombs and having fun, we just played to play.' He never thought a kid like him from the Bahamas would make it to The Show, let alone end up on the cover of MLB The Show."

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was on the game in 2022. Fernando Tatis Jr., Javier Baez, Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge were among other previous cover athletes.

Advertisement Let's shock the system! Introducing Jazz Chisholm as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23. Pre-orders open February 6, 2023.https://t.co/B1gC8aM7Fh #MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/d47WrJsrF9— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 30, 2023

"It's just the start," Chisholm said in a stream on MLB's YouTube channel "It's just one of these things that you can check off your bucket list and be like, 'Bro, I'm with some great people right here.'

"Most of these guys are gonna be Hall of Famers at the end of their career. So it's pretty sick."

Chisholm, 24, hit .254 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 60 games en route to his first All-Star selection in 2022. The Nassau, Bahamas, native hit .243 with 34 homers, 104 RBIs and 37 stolen bases in 205 games over his first three seasons.

MLB The Show 23 will be released March 28, two days before MLB opening day. The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.