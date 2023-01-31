Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Jan. 31, 2023 / 7:31 AM

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. named 'MLB The Show 23' game cover athlete

By Alex Butler
1/5
Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. earned his first All-Star selection last season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. earned his first All-Star selection last season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be on the cover of MLB The Show 23 when the video game is released in March, publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer San Diego Studio announced.

The publisher and developer announced the move Monday on social media and in a news release.

Advertisement

"Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s electric personality, play and love for all things baseball made him a great choice to be on the cover of MLB The Show 23," the news release said. "Jazz grew up in Nassau, Bahamas, playing sandlot baseball with friends.

"As Jazz puts it: 'no umpires, no catchers, just hitting bombs and having fun, we just played to play.' He never thought a kid like him from the Bahamas would make it to The Show, let alone end up on the cover of MLB The Show."

RELATED Marlins' Jazz Chisholm hits MLB-best 4th triple, homers vs. Nationals

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was on the game in 2022. Fernando Tatis Jr., Javier Baez, Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge were among other previous cover athletes.

"It's just the start," Chisholm said in a stream on MLB's YouTube channel "It's just one of these things that you can check off your bucket list and be like, 'Bro, I'm with some great people right here.'

"Most of these guys are gonna be Hall of Famers at the end of their career. So it's pretty sick."

Chisholm, 24, hit .254 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 60 games en route to his first All-Star selection in 2022. The Nassau, Bahamas, native hit .243 with 34 homers, 104 RBIs and 37 stolen bases in 205 games over his first three seasons.

MLB The Show 23 will be released March 28, two days before MLB opening day. The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Read More

New-look Marlins embrace flair, Jazz Chisholm's electricity Miami Marlins, infielder Jean Segura agree to 2-year, $17M deal

Latest Headlines

MLB launches domestic violence probe into White Sox's Mike Clevinger
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB launches domestic violence probe into White Sox's Mike Clevinger
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- MLB is investigating Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger for a potential violation of its domestic violence policy, a league source confirmed to UPI on Wednesday.
Seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MLB // 5 days ago
Seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Scott Rolen, a seven-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove winner and World Series champion, was narrowly elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Baseball Writer's Association of America announced.
Minnesota Twins trade for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor
MLB // 6 days ago
Minnesota Twins trade for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, the teams announced.
Mets, outfielder Tommy Pham agree to 1-year, $6 million deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Mets, outfielder Tommy Pham agree to 1-year, $6 million deal
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Free agent outfielder Tommy Pham and the New York Mets agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract for the 2023 MLB season.
Brewers, third baseman Brian Anderson agree to 1-year, $3.5 million deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Brewers, third baseman Brian Anderson agree to 1-year, $3.5 million deal
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Veteran third baseman Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a 1-year, $3.5 million contract.
Red Sox, outfielder Adam Duvall agree to 1-year, $7 million contract
MLB // 1 week ago
Red Sox, outfielder Adam Duvall agree to 1-year, $7 million contract
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Free agent outfielder Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract.
Pirates to bring back OF Andrew McCutchen on one-year deal
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Pirates to bring back OF Andrew McCutchen on one-year deal
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a one-year deal, bringing the veteran outfielder back to the city in which he spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career, league sources told UPI on Friday.
MLB to expand electronic strike zone to all Triple-A ballparks
MLB // 2 weeks ago
MLB to expand electronic strike zone to all Triple-A ballparks
MIAMI, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- All 30 Triple-A baseball stadiums will implement the electronic strike zone during the 2023 season after experimenting with the technology last season, a league source told UPI on Friday.
San Diego Padres, DH Nelson Cruz agree to 1-year deal
MLB // 2 weeks ago
San Diego Padres, DH Nelson Cruz agree to 1-year deal
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz and the San Diego Padres agreed to a one-year deal, injecting another powerful bat into a potent lineup.
White Sox's Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
MLB // 3 weeks ago
White Sox's Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Doctors recently diagnosed Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the veteran pitcher announced on Instagram.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chiefs' repeat third down vs. Bengals prompted by game clock error, referee says
Chiefs' repeat third down vs. Bengals prompted by game clock error, referee says
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
Referees union acknowledges 'gut-wrenching' missed call against LeBron James
Referees union acknowledges 'gut-wrenching' missed call against LeBron James
Eagles open as slight favorite vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
Eagles open as slight favorite vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
Hockey icon Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawks star, dies at 84
Hockey icon Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawks star, dies at 84
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement