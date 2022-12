1/5

Veteran infielder Jean Segura (R) hit .277 in 98 games last season for the Philadelphia Phillies. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins and veteran infielder Jean Segura agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract, a league source told UPI on Thursday. Segura spent the last four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. The two-time All-Star hit 10 home runs and collected 33 RBIs in 98 games last season. He has a .285 career batting average over 11 seasons. Advertisement

The Dominican Republic native, who hit .277 in 2022, should bring more offensive consistency to the Marlins' lineup, which was led by designated hitter Garrett Cooper's .261 average last season.

Segura hit a career-high .319 and led the National League with 203 hits and 637 at-bats in 153 games in 2016 for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit at least .300 in three different seasons.

Segura, 32, also spent time with the Los Angeles Angeles, Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners.

His new pact is the first contract agreement of the off-season for the Marlins, who went 69-93 last year.