Veteran outfielder Adam Duvall won a World Series in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Free agent outfielder Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract. Sources told MLB.com, The Athletic and ESPN about the agreement Wednesday morning. Duvall, 34, hit .213 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 86 games during an injury-plagued 2022 campaign for the Atlanta Braves. Advertisement

His new contract is pending a physical.

Duvall entered the league as an 11th-round pick by the San Francisco Giants in the 2010 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2014 and was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2015. The Reds traded Duvall to the Braves in 2018.

Duvall signed in 2021 with the Miami Marlins, but was traded back to the Braves later that season. He hit .241 with a career-high 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2016 for the Reds, en route to his lone All-Star selection.

The nine-year veteran owns a career .230 average with 163 home runs and 478 RBIs in 830 appearances.