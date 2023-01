1/5

Designated hitter-outfielder Andrew McCutchen agreed to a contract Friday with the Pittsburgh Pirates. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a one-year deal, bringing the veteran outfielder back to the city in which he spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career, league sources told UPI on Friday. The Pirates did not officially announce the transaction, which is pending a physical, but did post a GIF of McCutchen on their Twitter feed. McCutchen, 36, entered the league as the No. 11 overall pick by the Pirates in the 2005 MLB Draft. Advertisement

The five-time All-Star and 2013 National League MVP made his MLB debut in 2009. He hit .291 with 203 home runs, 292 doubles, 44 triples, 171 stolen bases and 725 RBIs over his nine seasons with the Pirates.

The Pirates traded McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants before the 2018 season. The Giants then traded McCutchen to the New York Yankees in August that year.

McCutchen signed with the Phillies in December 2018 as a free agent. He joined the Brewers last off-season in free agency.

McCutchen, who was used as a designated hitter and outfielder, hit .237 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs in 134 games last season for the Brewers. He has a career .277 batting average, with 287 homers, 205 stolen bases and 1,002 RBIs.

McCutchen's 1,948 career hits and 49 triples rank No. 9 among active players. His 205 stolen bases and 1,220 singles rank No. 8 among active players.