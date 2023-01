1/5

Former Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz hit .234 with 10 home runs and 64 RBIs last season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz and the San Diego Padres agreed to a one-year deal, injecting another powerful bat into a potent lineup. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com about the $1 million pact Thursday night. The seven-time All-Star hit .234 with 10 home runs and 64 RBIs in 124 games last season for the Washington Nationals. Advertisement

Cruz, 42, owns a .274 batting average, with 459 home runs over his 18-year MLB tenure. He made his MLB debut in 2005 for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, native also spent time with the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. Cruz led MLB with 40 home runs in 2014. He finished inside the Top 10 in MVP voting in five seasons.

Cruz made his last All-Star appearance in 2021. He hit .265 with 32 home runs that season, which he split between the Twins and Rays.