Third baseman Brian Anderson hit .222 in 98 games last season for the Miami Marlins. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Veteran third baseman Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a 1-year, $3.5 million contract. Sources told The Athletic, MLB.com and the Miami Herald about the agreement Wednesday morning. The deal is pending a physical. Advertisement

Anderson, 29, hit .222 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 98 games last season for the Miami Marlins. He hit .256 over the last six seasons for the National League East franchise.

Anderson entered the league as a third-round pick by the Marlins in the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2017.

He hit a career-high .273 with 11 home runs and 65 RBIs in 156 games in 2018, when he finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. He hit a career-high 20 home runs in 2019.

Anderson dealt with back issues and a left shoulder injury in 2022, which limited his availability. He also was used in the outfield during his Marlins tenure, but is expected to man third base for the Brewers.