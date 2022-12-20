Trending
Ex-Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who threw perfect game, dies at 62

By Alex Butler
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning threw a perfect game Sept. 16, 1888 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Photo by Rick Dikeman/Wikimedia Commons
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who won a World Series and threw a perfect game, has died, the Boone County Sheriff's Office announced. He was 62.

Police in Burlington, Ky., said they responded to Browning's home Monday afternoon in Union, Ky., and found him unresponsive. Deputies and first responders attempted life saving measures, but could not resuscitate Browning. He was pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m. EST.

Officials said no foul play is suspected in connection with Browning's death.

"The entire Reds family is stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Browning," the Reds said in a news release. "Affectionately referred to as 'Mr. Perfect,' Tom was a true Red who after his playing days made the Cincinnati area his home and remained heavily involved with the organization.

"A fan favorite, the Reds Hall of Famer touched fans' hearts at team events, Reds Hall of Fame festivities and Reds Community Fund activities. We join Reds Country in mourning the loss of our all-time greats, who created so many memories and magical moments for us all. Our deepest condolences to Tom's family during this difficult time."

Browning was born in Casper, N.Y., but attended Franklin Academy in Malone, Ky. He went to Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., and Tennessee Wesleyan in Athens, Tenn., and was a ninth-round pick by the Reds in the 1982 MLB Draft.

Browning made his MLB debut in 1984. He won a career-best 20 games in 1985. Browning won a World Series with the Reds in 1990. He was an All-Star in 1991.

Browning threw the 12th perfect game in MLB history on Sept. 16, 1988. He tossed seven strikeouts in the 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati.

