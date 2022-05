New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer, shown April 25, 2022, left Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals with two outs in the sixth inning. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Max Scherzer removed himself from his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night because of "left side discomfort," the team announced. The Mets said Scherzer will undergo medical imaging Thursday to determine the severity of the ailment. Advertisement

The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited with two outs in the sixth inning and a 1-1 count against Albert Pujols. With two runners on, Scherzer threw an 85-mph slider in the dirt and immediately signaled to the Mets' bench that he couldn't continue.

Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, manager Buck Showalter and a team trainer walked out of the dugout to visit Scherzer on the mound. After a brief discussion, the right-hander walked off the field.

Scherzer tossed 61 of his 87 pitches for strikes and left with a 6-2 lead over the Cardinals. Mets reliever Adam Ottavino replaced Scherzer and struck out Pujols to end the inning.

Entering Wednesday's game, the 37-year-old Scherzer had compiled a 4-1 record and 2.66 ERA across seven starts this season. His 0.91 WHIP was tied for seventh in MLB, and he was tied for sixth in strikeouts (55).

The Mets have already been without injured ace Jacob deGrom (right scapula stress reaction) all season, and he isn't expected to return until at least late June or July. His replacement, Tylor Megill, went on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right biceps inflammation.