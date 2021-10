Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros bounced back from their Game 1 loss with a dominant 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of the World Series on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve hit a lead-off double and came around to score in the first inning before blasting a solo home run in the seventh, as Houston rolled past the sloppy Braves and avoided a 2-0 deficit ahead of a three-game road trip.