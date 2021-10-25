Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 25, 2021 / 11:51 PM

Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joins Seattle Mariners' ownership group

By Connor Grott
Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joins Seattle Mariners' ownership group
Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., shown Jan. 7, 2016, spent his first 11 MLB seasons with the Seattle Mariners, helping the club win two American League West titles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. has become part of the Seattle Mariners' ownership group.

Mariners chairman John Stanton announced Monday that Griffey bought shares from another minority owner who still retains a stake in the MLB club.

Advertisement

"On behalf of all of the partners, I want to welcome Ken," Stanton said in a statement. "Ken has been an icon of our franchise, on and off the field, for over three decades and we are thrilled that he is joining us as a partner.

"His knowledge of the game, love of the Mariner fans, his experiences as a player, his passion for community service and his desire to help grow our sport will be a welcome, and invaluable, additional voice."

RELATED MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. joins Seattle Sounders' ownership group

The Mariners selected Griffey with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 amateur draft. Less than two years later, the slugger made his big league debut and quickly transformed into one of baseball's biggest stars.

The 51-year-old Griffey spent his first 11 seasons in Seattle, helping the Mariners to a pair of American League West titles. Nicknamed "The Kid," the 13-time All-Star selection went on to capture the 1997 AL Most Valuable Player Award and 10 Gold Gloves.

Advertisement

"As I said in my Hall of Fame speech, I'm very proud to be a Seattle Mariner," Griffey said in a statement. "I'm excited for this incredible opportunity to join John and the rest of the Mariners partnership group. This is a dream come true because of the relationship I've always had with the team, its fans and the city of Seattle.

RELATED LeBron James praises Ken Griffey Jr.'s 'greatest swing ever'

"I view this as another way to continue to give back to an organization and community that has always supported me and my family. I'm looking forward to continuing to contribute to this organization's success in any way possible."

RELATED Man charged with stealing bat from Ken Griffey Jr. statue in Seattle

Griffey was traded to the Cincinnati Reds after the 1999 season and spent parts of nine seasons with the franchise. He played half of the 2008 campaign with the Chicago White Sox after the Reds dealt him at the trade deadline.

The seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner returned to the Mariners for the end of his career in 2009. He also played in the 2010 season for Seattle before retiring at age 40.

Advertisement

After his retirement, Griffey became an ambassador for the Mariners, holding an official title of special consultant to the franchise. He was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2013 and enshrined in Cooperstown in 2016.

"Ken is the second new investing partner in the Seattle Mariners in the last 30 years, and the first in over 20 years," Stanton said. "When we look at any issue with the Mariners, we start with what our mission is.

"Our mission is to win championships, to delight our fans and to serve our communities, and Ken joining the partnership helps us do all three things."

Griffey ended his MLB career with a .284 batting average, 630 home runs, 1,836 RBIs and 2,781 hits. His 630 homers rank seventh in baseball history.

Last year, Griffey joined the ownership group of the Seattle Sounders, who compete in Major League Soccer.

Latest Headlines

Cardinals hire Oliver Marmol, 35, as new manager
MLB // 14 hours ago
Cardinals hire Oliver Marmol, 35, as new manager
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals hired 35-year-old Oliver Marmol as their new manager Friday, replacing fired manager Mike Shildt, the team announced.
Braves beat Dodgers in Game 6 of NLCS, advance to World Series
MLB // 2 days ago
Braves beat Dodgers in Game 6 of NLCS, advance to World Series
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night at Truist Park.
Houston Astros eliminate Boston Red Sox in six games, return to World Series
MLB // 3 days ago
Houston Astros eliminate Boston Red Sox in six games, return to World Series
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros shut down the Boston Red Sox and earned a 5-0 win in Friday night's Game 6 of the American League Championship Series to reach the World Series for the second time in the past three years.
MLB playoffs, NBA openers, football, NASCAR fill weekend sports schedule
MLB // 3 days ago
MLB playoffs, NBA openers, football, NASCAR fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- MLB's NLCS and ALCS finales, NBA weekend openers, the NASCAR playoffs, a PGA Tour golf tournament and hundreds of regular-season NFL, college football, soccer and NHL matchups pack the weekend sports schedule.
Chris Taylor hits three homers as Dodgers beat Braves in Game 5 of NLCS
MLB // 4 days ago
Chris Taylor hits three homers as Dodgers beat Braves in Game 5 of NLCS
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Chris Taylor bashed three home runs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a dominant 11-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Rosario homers twice, leads Braves to 3-1 NLCS lead over Dodgers
MLB // 4 days ago
Rosario homers twice, leads Braves to 3-1 NLCS lead over Dodgers
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Left fielder Eddie Rosario collected four hits, including two homers, to lead the Atlanta Braves to a Game 4 win and a 3-1 NLCS lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are one win from a World Series berth.
New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow
MLB // 5 days ago
New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow, the team announced.
Houston Astros dominate Boston Red Sox in Game 5, take 3-2 ALCS lead
MLB // 5 days ago
Houston Astros dominate Boston Red Sox in Game 5, take 3-2 ALCS lead
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Behind a stellar outing from Framber Valdez, the Houston Astros earned a dominant 9-1 win over the Boston Red Sox in Wednesday's Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park.
MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve homered to ignite a late, eight-run rally and lead the Houston Astros to a series-tying victory against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2021 ALCS in Boston.
Cody Bellinger, Dodgers rally for 6-5 win over Braves in Game 3 of NLCS
MLB // 6 days ago
Cody Bellinger, Dodgers rally for 6-5 win over Braves in Game 3 of NLCS
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Behind stars Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers stormed back to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in Tuesday's Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fan's surrendered ball from Brady's 600th TD pass worth up to $1M
Fan's surrendered ball from Brady's 600th TD pass worth up to $1M
Carson Wentz leads Colts to sloppy comeback win vs. 49ers
Carson Wentz leads Colts to sloppy comeback win vs. 49ers
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes clears protocol, 'feels fine' after hit vs. Titans
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes clears protocol, 'feels fine' after hit vs. Titans
College football: Texas Tech fires head coach Matt Wells after loss to Kansas State
College football: Texas Tech fires head coach Matt Wells after loss to Kansas State
Packers' Davante Adams put on COVID-19 list; Bears' Matt Nagy positive for virus
Packers' Davante Adams put on COVID-19 list; Bears' Matt Nagy positive for virus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement