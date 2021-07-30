San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs

July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs traded four-time All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, it was announced.

In return for Bryant, the Cubs received two prospects -- outfielder Alexander Canario and right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian -- from the Giants.

Advertisement

Bryant, who has a .267 batting average with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs this season, immediately provides a boost to the Giants' lineup as San Francisco attempts to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Despite numerous injuries to many of their top players, the Giants lead the division by three games entering Friday's slate. Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford all have spent time on the injured list this season.

Bryant to the Bay pic.twitter.com/8N6zp32AgA— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 30, 2021

Drafted by the Cubs in 2013, Bryant earned Rookie of the Year and NL MVP honors in consecutive seasons. He helped the Cubs end their 108-year World Series championship drought in 2016.





Advertisement

In seven MLB seasons with the Cubs, Bryant had a .279 batting average with 160 home runs and 465 RBIs. He is one of just three third basemen in franchise history to have multiple seasons with 30 or more homers, joining Aramis Ramirez and Ron Santo.

Ahead of Friday's trade deadline, the Cubs have now traded away shortstop Javier Baez, outfielder Jake Marisnick, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, closer Craig Kimbrel and Bryant.