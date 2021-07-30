Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 30, 2021 / 7:11 PM

San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs

By
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17), shown April 4, 2021, is hitting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs this season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17), shown April 4, 2021, is hitting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs this season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs traded four-time All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, it was announced.

In return for Bryant, the Cubs received two prospects -- outfielder Alexander Canario and right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian -- from the Giants.

Advertisement

Bryant, who has a .267 batting average with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs this season, immediately provides a boost to the Giants' lineup as San Francisco attempts to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Despite numerous injuries to many of their top players, the Giants lead the division by three games entering Friday's slate. Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford all have spent time on the injured list this season.

Drafted by the Cubs in 2013, Bryant earned Rookie of the Year and NL MVP honors in consecutive seasons. He helped the Cubs end their 108-year World Series championship drought in 2016.

Advertisement

In seven MLB seasons with the Cubs, Bryant had a .279 batting average with 160 home runs and 465 RBIs. He is one of just three third basemen in franchise history to have multiple seasons with 30 or more homers, joining Aramis Ramirez and Ron Santo.

Ahead of Friday's trade deadline, the Cubs have now traded away shortstop Javier Baez, outfielder Jake Marisnick, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, closer Craig Kimbrel and Bryant.

Read More

Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets Chicago Cubs trade All-Star 1B Anthony Rizzo to New York Yankees Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber

Latest Headlines

Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
MLB // 28 minutes ago
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
July 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets acquired two-time All-Star shortstop Javier Baez and right-hander Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
MLB // 6 hours ago
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
July 30 (UPI) -- The USA baseball team started its run at the 2020 Summer Games with a narrow win over Israel in the group stage Friday in Yokohama, Japan. Tyler Austin's two-run homer paced the Americans in the 8-1 win.
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
MLB // 11 hours ago
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
July 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals agreed to trade outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Minor League pitcher Aldo Ramirez, the teams announced.
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
MLB // 19 hours ago
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a package of top-rated prospects.
Indians manager Terry Francona steps down for rest of season due to health issues
MLB // 21 hours ago
Indians manager Terry Francona steps down for rest of season due to health issues
July 29 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has decided to step down for the remainder of the 2021 season because of lingering health problems.
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star 1B Anthony Rizzo to New York Yankees
MLB // 21 hours ago
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star 1B Anthony Rizzo to New York Yankees
July 29 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees acquired All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers
July 28 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire two-time All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers.
Miami Marlins trade Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics for Jesus Luzardo
MLB // 1 day ago
Miami Marlins trade Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics for Jesus Luzardo
July 28 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics acquired outfielder Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday.
Nationals-Phillies game postponed as Washington deals with COVID-19 outbreak
MLB // 2 days ago
Nationals-Phillies game postponed as Washington deals with COVID-19 outbreak
July 28 (UPI) -- Wednesday's scheduled game between the Nationals and Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within Washington's organization.
Reds trade for Yankees relievers Luis Cessa, Justin Wilson
MLB // 2 days ago
Reds trade for Yankees relievers Luis Cessa, Justin Wilson
July 28 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds made an attempt to improve their MLB-worst bullpen, acquiring New York Yankees relief pitchers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson in a trade, the teams announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
No gold for Djokovic at Olympics after he loses in semifinal stunner
No gold for Djokovic at Olympics after he loses in semifinal stunner
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
Olympic golf, tennis, baseball top weekend sports
Olympic golf, tennis, baseball top weekend sports
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/