April 21 (UPI) -- Trea Turner hit a game-tying RBI single and the St. Louis Cardinals issued a bases-loaded walk for the game-winning run in a tight loss to the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.

The Cardinals led 2-1 through seven innings, but lost their edge in the eighth frame of the 3-2 setback Tuesday at Nationals Park.

Advertisement

"We kept grinding," Turner told reporters. "It's [about] finding ways to win ball games even when you aren't hitting doubles and homers and striking everybody out.

"It was a good ball game. ... I'm glad we came out on top."

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin and Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright had a pitching duel for the majority of the game. Corbin allowed four hits in six scoreless innings. Wainwright allowed five hits and one run and had 10 strikeouts through seven innings.

Nationals first baseman Josh Bell finally got to Wainwright in the bottom of the sixth inning. Wainwright struck out Turner to start the half-inning. Bell then stepped into the batter's box and hit Wainwright's only offering of the exchange for his first home run of the season.

Bell waited on the 72.5-mph curveball, then smacked the off-speed offering to right field for a 386-foot solo blast. The home run had an exit velocity of 101 mph, according to Statcast.

The Cardinals responded with two runs in the seventh inning and took a one-run lead into the eighth inning. Dylan Carlson drove in the Cardinals first run with an RBI triple. Austin Dean followed with an RBI sacrifice fly, which plated Carlson from third base for the 2-1 edge.

The Cardinals pinch hit for Wainwright in the top of the eighth inning, but couldn't get another runner on base. Relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos then walked the first two Nationals batters in the bottom of the eighth frame.

Turner then stepped into the batter's box and grounded an 0-2 Gallegos fastball to right field for an RBI single to tie the score at 2-2. Bell grounded out in the next at-bat, but Gallegos then issued an intentional walk to Kyle Schwarber.

Gallegos walked Yan Gomes with the bases loaded two at-bats later, which brought Josh Harrison in from third base for the go-ahead run.

Nationals relief pitcher Brad Hand allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.

Turner went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Nationals. Bell went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored in the victory. Veteran catcher Yadier Molina went 2 for 4 with a run scored and a walk for the Cardinals.

The Nationals (6-9) host the Cardinals (8-9) in the final game of the series at 4:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Nationals Park. Ace Max Scherzer is expected to start for the Nationals. Fellow right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez is expected to start for the Cardinals.