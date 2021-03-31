March 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were at the top of MLB's list of best-selling jerseys entering the 2021 season.

The league released its list of the most popular jerseys Wednesday, a day before the 2021 season begins. The list is based on sales of Nike jerseys from MLB's official online store since the end of the 2020 World Series.

Betts retained the top spot on the list, with Bellinger second. The Dodgers also had left-hander Clayton Kershaw (fifth) and shortstop Corey Seager (13th) on the list of best-sellers.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, who is widely considered the best player in baseball, ranked just 10th on the list. He had the league's fourth best-selling jersey two years ago, but the three-time American League MVP has fallen behind other star players who recently have competed in the postseason or swapped teams.

Trout and the Angels haven't reached the playoffs since 2014, and the 29-year-old outfielder signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal to remain with the club before the 2019 campaign.

San Diego Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. ranked third. The 22-year-old shortstop became the youngest player ever with a top-three jersey in the league.

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies was fourth, while New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge ranked sixth. Ronald Acuna Jr. (seventh), Francisco Lindor (eighth) and Kike Hernandez (ninth) also landed in the top 10 and finished ahead of Trout.