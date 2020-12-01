Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda remains hospitalized in Southern California but has improved in recent days, team spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday.

Lasorda, 93, has been in intensive care at an Orange County hospital for more than three weeks because of an undisclosed issue. But Brener said the Hall of Fame skipper has felt well enough over the past two days to have FaceTime calls with former player Steve Sax, former general manager Fred Claire and former third-base coach Joe Amalfitano.

Brener also noted that Lasorda is no longer on a ventilator.

Lasorda has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, although the Dodgers didn't release a statement about the manager's condition until the next week.

Lasorda attended the Dodgers' Game 6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles clinched its first World Series title since 1988 with that victory.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, helping guide the club to two World Series championships. During his tenure, the Dodgers won four National League pennants and eight division titles.

The Dodgers icon suffered a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the team the following month. He has remained with the organization as a special advisor to the chairman.

Lasorda, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, has been with the Dodgers since 1949. He has been a pitcher, coach, manager and executive for the club.