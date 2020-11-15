Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is in the intensive care unit of an Orange County hospital, the team announced Sunday.

The Dodgers released a statement on social media saying Lasorda, 93, is resting comfortably. According to the Los Angeles Times, he has been hospitalized since last week.

Advertisement

"Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County," the statement read. "Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably. The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time."

Lasorda attended the Dodgers' Game 6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles clinched its first World Series title since 1988 with that victory.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, helping guide the club to two World Series championships. During his tenure, the Dodgers won four National League pennants and eight division titles.

The Dodgers icon suffered a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the team the next month. He has remained with the organization as a special adviser to the chairman.

Lasorda, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, has been with the Dodgers since 1949. He has been a pitcher, coach and manager for the club.