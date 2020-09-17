Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to clinch a spot in Major League Baseball's 16-team 2020 playoff field after they beat the San Diego Padres in the finale of a three-game series in San Diego.

Los Angeles (35-15) owns MLB's best record and leads the National League West by 3.5 games. The Dodgers beat the Padres 7-5 Wednesday at Petco Park. They won two games in the series.

"It's a first step," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "I thought it was a good series to win. I'm proud of the guys."

A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor each homered in Wednesday's win. Will Smith and Mookie Betts each had two hits in the victory. Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado homered for the Padres.

The Dodgers have just 10 games remaining due to MLB's reduction from a 162-game schedule to a 60-game schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 season also features an expanded playoff field, with eight teams from the National League and eight teams from the American League eligible for the postseason.

The Dodgers' magic number to win the National League West is set at six, which means they need a combined total of wins or Padres losses to capture the division title.

The Dodgers lead MLB with 93 home runs this season. Their pitching staff also has an MLB-best 2.98 ERA.

As it stands, the Dodgers are on track for a matchup with the San Francisco Giants in the first round of the playoffs. The Chicago Cubs hold the No. 2 seed in the National League and could face the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round.

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds also are on track for a first-round clash. The Miami Marlins own the No. 5 seed and could face the No. 4 Padres to open the postseason.

The Chicago White Sox have the No. 1 spot in the American League, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians.

The 2020 MLB postseason begins Sept. 29 with the American League and National League wild card series. Eleven days remain in the regular season. The 16-game playoff field will feature six division winners, six second-place teams and four wild card teams.

MLB on Tuesday announced a plan for bubble sites for the postseason as a safety precaution for the coronavirus. Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the host for the World Series, the National League Championship Series and two National League Divisional Series.

Petco Park will host the American League Championship Series and two American League Divisional Series.

Minute Maid Park in Houston will host two National League Divisional Series. Dodger Stadium will host two American League Divisional Series.