Mookie Betts (R) and the Los Angeles Dodgers are on track to face the San Francisco Giants in the first round of the 2020 MLB postseason after they clinched a spot in the playoffs Wednesday in San Diego. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith had two hits in a win over the San Diego Padres Wednesday in San Diego. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder A.J. Pollock hit a home run in a win over the San Diego Padres Wednesday in San Diego. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to clinch a spot in Major League Baseball's 16-team 2020 playoff field after they beat the San Diego Padres in the finale of a three-game series in San Diego.
Los Angeles (35-15) owns MLB's best record and leads the National League West by 3.5 games. The Dodgers beat the Padres 7-5 Wednesday at Petco Park. They won two games in the series.
Advertisement
"It's a first step," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "I thought it was a good series to win. I'm proud of the guys."
The Dodgers have just 10 games remaining due to MLB's reduction from a 162-game schedule to a 60-game schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 season also features an expanded playoff field, with eight teams from the National League and eight teams from the American League eligible for the postseason.
The Dodgers' magic number to win the National League West is set at six, which means they need a combined total of wins or Padres losses to capture the division title.
The Dodgers lead MLB with 93 home runs this season. Their pitching staff also has an MLB-best 2.98 ERA.
The 2020 MLB postseason begins Sept. 29 with the American League and National League wild card series. Eleven days remain in the regular season. The 16-game playoff field will feature six division winners, six second-place teams and four wild card teams.
MLB on Tuesday announced a plan for bubble sites for the postseason as a safety precaution for the coronavirus. Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the host for the World Series, the National League Championship Series and two National League Divisional Series.
Petco Park will host the American League Championship Series and two American League Divisional Series.
Minute Maid Park in Houston will host two National League Divisional Series. Dodger Stadium will host two American League Divisional Series.
This week in Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a single against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago on Wednesday. The Cubs defeated the Indians 3-2. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Oscar Mercado reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber (R) is congratulated by Cameron Maybin after scoring against the Indians. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera hits a two-run homer against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. The Nationals defeated the Rays 4-2. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Yoshimoto Tsutsugo (L) congratulates Brandon Lowe after his solo home run off the Nationals. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Juan Soto tosses his helmet to the dirt after striking out against the Rays' Peter Fairbanks. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Randy Arozarena races from second base to score on Nate Lowe's RBI double off the Nationals' starter Austin Voth. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton breaks a bat with a swing against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York City on Tuesday. The Yankess defeated the Blue Jays 20-6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Luke Voit (R) celebrates with Stanton after he hit a three-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Voit smiles crossing home plate after hitting a three-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chicago White Sox players celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in Chicago on Monday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Twins' Byron Buxton bats against the White Sox. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The White Sox's Nick Madrigal runs to steal first base. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
White Sox player Adam Engel hits an RBI-single against the Twins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is tagged out near home plate by Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson in St. Louis on Sunday. The Reds defeated the Cardinals 10-5. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Harrison Bader motions to the press box after touching home plate to hit a three-run homer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Kolten Wong walks to the plate to bat. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cardinals mascot Fredbird sits under an umbrella with a fishing pole among cutouts of fans watching the Reds and Cardinals play. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Houston Astros' reliever Ryan Pressly (L) fist bumps with catcher Mart'n Maldonado after earning his ninth save with a 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Kenley Jansen winds up to deliver against the Astros. Jansen blew a three-run lead in a 7-5 loss, exiting after the Astros scored four runs on five hits and an error by third baseman Max Muncy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Josh Reddick hits a two RBI double off Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo