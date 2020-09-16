Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six games with a 20-6 blowout of the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

First baseman Luke Voit went 3 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs in the win Tuesday in New York City. The Yankees totaled six homers in the lopsided affair.

Advertisement

"We are clicking at the right time," Voit told reporters. "It's right before the playoffs start. We are getting our really good player back [Aaron Judge] soon too.

"We are getting back to being the 'Bronx Bombers.' I don't think people want to play us in the playoffs."

Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu went 4 for 6 with a home run and five RBIs. Starting pitcher Delvi Garcia allowed six hits and three runs in seven innings to move to 2-1 on the season for the Yankees. Blue Jays starter Taijuan Walker allowed six hits and seven runs in 1 2/3 innings to take his third loss of 2020.

The Yankees (27-21) are now a half-game ahead of the Blue Jays (26-21) for the second playoff spot from the American League East.

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashed his seventh home run of the season to give his squad a 1-0 edge in the top of the second inning before the Yankees responded with seven runs in the bottom half of the frame.

RELATED Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy majority ownership of New York Mets

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton grounded out to start the half-inning. Gio Urshela followed with a double before Clint Frazier reached base on a fielding error.

Brett Gardner then plated Urshela with a single to center field. Walker struck out Gary Sanchez in the next at-bat for the second out of the inning, but the Yankees broke the game open after the punch out.

Tyler Wade ripped an RBI single to right field in the next at-bat. LeMahieu followed with another RBI single to right field. Walker then allowed a three-run homer to Voit. Aaron Hicks followed with a solo shot to right field to give the Yankees a 7-1 lead.

Shun Yamaguchi replaced Walker after the Hicks homer. He struck out Stanton in the next at-bat to end the inning.

Yamaguchi didn't fare much better in the third frame. The Blue Jays reliever issued three consecutive walks to start the inning. He then hit Sanchez and Wade with pitches in back-to-back at-bats to give the Yankees two more runs.

LeMahieu then ripped a 1-1 Yamaguchi curveball to left field for a three-run double to give the Yankees a 12-1 advantage.

Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth frame to make the score 12-3. The Yankees added four runs in the bottom of the inning courtesy of a Sanchez three-run homer and an RBI single from Voit.

Voit returned to the plate for his second home run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 389-foot solo shot left the field in four seconds, according to Statcast.

Frazier hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 19-3 lead before LeMahieu added the Yankees final run with a solo shot in the eighth frame.

Joe Panik, Derek Fisher and Bo Bichette each plated runs for the Blue Jays in the top of the ninth inning, but Toronto could not overcome the large deficit.

Urshela went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and a walk for the Yankees. Frazier went 2 for 3 with four runs scored, two walks and two RBIs in the win. Sanchez also plated four runs for the Yankees. Gurriel went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the loss.

Voit is now hitting .280 this season with an MLB-best 18 home runs. The Yankees first baseman also has 42 RBIs in 2020.

The Yankees host the Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.