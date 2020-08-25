Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sanó (22) hit a go-ahead home run in the fourth inning of a win over the Cleveland Indians Monday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano each homered and the Minnesota Twins got another solid start from Kenta Maeda to spark a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Maeda allowed five hits and a run in five innings to pick up his fourth win of the season Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. He also had seven strikeouts.

The Twins (20-10) are now tied with the Oakland Athletics for the best record in the American League. Minnesota leads the Chicago White Sox by 2 1/2 games for first place in the American League Central division.

Indians second baseman Cesar Hernandez hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first frame. Neither team scored a run for the next two innings before Cruz settled into the batter's box to lead off the top of the fourth inning.

The Twins designated hitter fell behind 1-2 in the count against Aaron Civale before he smacked the Indians starter's fourth offering over the right field fence for a 396-foot solo home run. The blast traveled 105 mph and left the field in 4.5 seconds, according to Statcast.

Sano followed Cruz's game-tying home run with a two-run shot in the sixth frame. Cruz flew out to right field at the start of that inning before Eddie Rosario doubled to center field. Sano then settled in against Civale. The Twins first baseman proceeded to hack a 1-0 cutter to right field for a 417-foot blast a 3-1 lead. Sano's homer traveled 106 mph and left the field in 5.6 seconds.

Indians first baseman Carlos Santana laced an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the seventh frame, but the Minnesota bullpen silenced Cleveland's bats in the final two innings to clinch the victory.

Taylor Rogers earned his seventh save of the season after he allowed one hit and no runs in a scoreless ninth inning. Indians right fielder Max Kepler went 2 for 4 in the win. Santana went 3 for 5 with an RBI in the loss. Francisco Lindor, Cesar Hernandez and Tyler Naquin each had two hits for the Indians.

Civale allowed seven hits and three runs in six innings and took his third loss of the season.

The Indians (17-12) host the Twins at 7:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Progressive Field.