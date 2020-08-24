Miami Marlins starter Pablo Lopez throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals on Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the first inning Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes reacts after striking out to end the second inning against the Miami Marlins on Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Miami Marlins are seen in the dugout against the Washington Nationals on Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (L) hugs Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) after Turner made a catch against the Miami Marlins on Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals starter Austin Voth throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins on Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates after hitting a single against the Miami Marlins in the first inning Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals starter Austin Voth throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins on Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Matt Joyce and Jon Berti each had two RBIs and Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs to lead the Miami Marlins to an 11-8 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
With the win, the Marlins took three of the five games in the series against the Nationals. Miami entered the series on a five-game losing streak but now sit one game above .500 at 12-11.
The Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Aguilar drew a walk with the bases loaded. Miami busted the game open with a big fourth inning off Nationals starter Austin Voth (0-3), scoring five runs with two outs and six total to grab a 7-0 advantage.
The Nationals responded with three runs in the fifth to cut their deficit to 7-3. Berti's two-run home run in the seventh put the Marlins ahead 9-3.
In the bottom of the seventh, Nationals star Juan Soto hit a ground rule double to right field to score Trea Turner. Washington plated another run when Luis Garcia singled home Soto, making it 9-5 entering the final two innings.
Miami added two more runs in the eighth to increase its lead to 11-5. Adam Eaton belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to make it 11-8, but the Nationals couldn't muster another run.
Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (3-1) allowed six hits and three unearned runs in five solid innings. He lowered his ERA to 1.98 this season. Brandon Kintzler earned his sixth save of the year.
Soto went 4 for 5 for the Nationals, who have alternated wins and losses over their past 11 games. Eaton was 2 for 5 and matched his career high with four RBIs.
The Marlins will begin a four-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday, while the Nationals will start a three-game set versus the Philadelphia Phillies the same day.
